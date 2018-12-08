Nuno Espirito Santo warns Wolves not to take Newcastle lightly

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has warned Wolves to underestimate resurgent Newcastle at their peril.

The Portuguese chief takes his side to St James’ Park on Sunday with the Magpies having lost just one of their last six games.

That defeat came in their last home outing, a 3-0 reverse to West Ham, and they sit five points behind Wolves in the Premier League.

Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday and following their shock win – a first in two months – Nuno is eager to avoid a slip up in the north east.

“We know what we’re going to find. They got a good result, a draw away from home (against Everton on Wednesday). They started the competition against difficult opponents, it was hard,” he told the club’s official website.

“They bounced back, we watched their last game and we’re going to face a difficult team. They have good players, a very good manager, and the atmosphere is going to be noisy.

“We have to be prepared and knowing what we did before will not help us on Sunday.

“We will decide who is best for the game and the players will respect it and move forward, that’s the only way to work with a squad.

“It’s impossible to prepare for a difficult game without all the members of the squad helping each other to win.”

Nuno, who is without the injured Jonny, also praised Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.

The former Liverpool manager’s future has been under constant speculation but Nuno admires his opposite number.

“He is a fantastic manager, with all the titles he’s achieved,” he added. “The way he works and prepares, you see how organised Newcastle are. Their discipline, with good football, is a reflection of a very good manager that I really respect.”

Press Association