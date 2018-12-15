Nuno Espirito Santo proud of players after winning run ends long wait

Nuno Espirito Santo is proud of the way his Wolves players have bounced back from a difficult run of results to create a notably piece of club history.

Nuno Espirito Santo is proud of the way his Wolves players have bounced back from a difficult run of results to create a notably piece of club history.

Wanderers have won three straight top-flight matches for the first time in almost 40 years after beating Bournemouth 2-0.

Following successes against Chelsea and Newcastle in the past 10 days, it is the first time since March 1980 that Wolves have recorded a trio of consecutive victories in the top division.

Prior to the run, Nuno’s side had endured a miserable six-game winless streak which included five defeats.

“I am very proud for the boys,” said the Wolves head coach.

“They achieve it with hard work before and hard work today and I am happy for the fans too as we achieve something together that is very special in the most difficult competition in the world, so we have to be very proud.

“I truly believe you have to take things as they come, win or lose, and keep believing in how you want to do things and how you want to play. They were difficult moments but we came through and sometimes those moments make you think more and find solutions.

“The character and acceptance of things from the players was amazing and things like that can make you stronger so I am very pleased.”

Wolves’ day was dampened by a shoulder injury sustained by Diogo Jota, who incurred the problem late in the first half and did not emerge after half time. He was replaced by Helder Costa.

Asked about the severity of the problem, Nuno said: “We have to check. He was not able to continue and now we need to assess him and hope it is nothing serious.”

An early goal from Raul Jimenez and a late strike by substitute Ivan Cavaleiro inflicted a sixth defeat in seven Premier League games on Bournemouth, who struggled to create chances.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe said: “We had a lot of the ball but bar Josh King’s early chance we didn’t really have a clinical chance.

“We gave away a goal and usually I back our attacking quality to come good eventually, but today it just wasn’t to be.

“You don’t like losing and the players have done so well historically when we have been out of form and that will hopefully be the case again.

“We are having injuries along with our difficult spell – we lost Simon Francis last week and Tyrone (Mings) today.

“It’s been that kind of spell for us, losing key players and losing games, but hopefully we will rise to the challenge.”

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Press Association