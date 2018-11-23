Nuno confident Wolves have done nothing wrong amid Football Leaks claims

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is “totally convinced” the club has no case to answer following the latest allegations made by Football Leaks.

Football Leaks claims the relationship between Wolves and agent Jorge Mendes breaches Football Association rules.

Published by German publication Der Spiegel, it alleges that owners Fosun International own a 15 per cent stake in Mendes’ Gestifute agency and bought it shortly before they purchased Wolves in 2016.

A number of Jorge Mendes’ clients play for Wolves (Ian West/PA)

This, it says, paved the way for a number of players, such as Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa, Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves, plus Nuno himself, to join the club, all of whom were instrumental in Wolves winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

FA rules state that an agent cannot influence the business a club conducts but the allegations published by Football Leaks suggests Mendes has a more prominent role than just an advisor.

Asked how convinced he was that there was no wrong-doing, Nuno replied: “I am totally convinced, totally.

“There is no subject, no issue on that. Let’s wait and see but I am totally convinced. What is important is that I don’t care about that. I don’t focus on that and I don’t give any importance to it.

“I think Football Leaks is always bringing things out and for me it is not important.”

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves have previously insisted they are complying with the rules when, back in March, several Championship club urged the Football League to investigate Mendes’ influence at the club.

The Portuguese agent, whose clients also include Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo, has no official title at the club and the EFL stated when looking into the matter earlier this year that it was satisfied over Mendes’ involvement.

Asked about the fresh allegations, an EFL spokesman said: “The EFL met with Wolverhampton Wanderers in April 2018, whilst still a member of the EFL, to ensure compliance with our regulations was being met.

“Following a comprehensive review of the information provided by the club, it was determined that there was no requirement to take any further action.

“At the time the club was reminded of its continuing obligation to keep under review the status of both existing relevant persons but also any individual who may become a relevant person in the future and advise the relevant League accordingly.

“The EFL will review any new information made available if required under its regulations.”

Nuno also confirmed that @JonnyOtto19 will not require surgery for his knee injury, but he is expected to miss six weeks of action. #WOLHUD



🇪🇸🐺 pic.twitter.com/mP0N4J4KKc — Wolves (@Wolves) November 23, 2018

Wolves resume Premier League action on Sunday against Huddersfield at Molineux but they will be without Jonny Otto, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury he sustained while playing for Spain.

However, fellow wing-back Matt Doherty has recovered from the facial injury that saw him miss out for the Republic of Ireland’s matches during the international break.

