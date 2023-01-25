Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: All you need to know about Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who has confirmed Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho remain absent as Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Issue date: Tuesday Janaury 24, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read John Walton/PA Wire.

Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight, as Erik ten Hag sets his sights on ending the Old Trafford club’s six-year trophy drought.

United are a resurgent force under the Dutchman and had won nine games in a row before being held at Crystal Palace and losing away to Premier League leaders Arsenal last week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

The match will kick off at 8pm Irish time on Wednesday 25 January.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Forest will be without Dean Henderson, who is out with a thigh injury but could not have played against his parent club anyway. Chris Wood is cup-tied after already appearing for Newcastle in the competition this season. Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate are among the injury absences.

Casemiro is available again for Manchester United after missing the defeat to Arsenal due to suspension, but Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Danilo; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Lingard

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes; Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

What the managers are saying?

Erik ten Hag: “It’s the best feeling you can have winning a trophy. I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it’s magnificent, especially for the fans.

"It’s so great and I think the fans here have some experience, especially the older ones. But now it is a period Manchester United didn’t win trophies and it is too long ago. We are aware of that fact and we have to do everything to bring a trophy in."

Steve Cooper: "I've said from the moment I walked in (in September 2021), you can't get away from the history of this club, and you shouldn't, so embrace it, represent it as best you can, but in a modern way, in a way that we're trying to look forward, trying to create new eras, positive eras, new moments."

Further reading:

Read More

Odds

Nottingham Forest: 9/2

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 5/7

Prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United