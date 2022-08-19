Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £25million which could rise to over £40m with add-ons.

Midfielder Gibbs-White, 22, becomes Forest’s 16th summer signing as head coach Steve Cooper continues to revamp his squad following Premier League promotion.

Forest announced on their official website: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.

“The attacking midfielder has signed a five-year-deal at The City Ground.”

Former Swansea boss Cooper and Gibbs-White are reunited as the latter spent the first half of the 2020/21 season on loan at the Liberty Stadium.

The pair also worked together during Cooper’s spell in charge of England Under-17s, who won the U17 World Cup in 2017.

Gibbs-White was on loan at Sheffield United last season and started in both of Wolves’ first two Premier League games in this campaign.

Forest confirmed the current England Under-21 international will wear the number 10 shirt.

During his loan spell at Sheffield United he notched 12 goals and made 10 assists in 37 appearances, and scored against Forest in the second leg of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final at the City Ground.