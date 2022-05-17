| 11.6°C Dublin

Nottingham Forest book promotion play-off final clash with Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest 1 Sheffield Utd 2 (3-3 on agg, Forest win 3-2 on penalties)

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba saves the penalty of Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Expand

Nottingham Forest will meet Huddersfield Town in the Championship promotion play-off final after a dramatic win over Sheffield United.

Forest - 2-1 ahead from the first leg - added to their tally on 19 minutes through Brennan Johnson.

However, goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck levelled the tie.

Extra-time could not separate the teams with the tie going to a penalty shoot-out.

Penalty misses from Oliver Norwood, Irish international Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White ensured Forest's passage with successful spot-kicks from Johnson, Cafu and Joe Lolley.

They now face Huddersfield at Wembley on Sunday May 29 for a place in the Premier League.

