Nottingham Forest book promotion play-off final clash with Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest 1 Sheffield Utd 2 (3-3 on agg, Forest win 3-2 on penalties)
Nottingham Forest will meet Huddersfield Town in the Championship promotion play-off final after a dramatic win over Sheffield United.
Forest - 2-1 ahead from the first leg - added to their tally on 19 minutes through Brennan Johnson.
However, goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck levelled the tie.
Extra-time could not separate the teams with the tie going to a penalty shoot-out.
Penalty misses from Oliver Norwood, Irish international Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White ensured Forest's passage with successful spot-kicks from Johnson, Cafu and Joe Lolley.
They now face Huddersfield at Wembley on Sunday May 29 for a place in the Premier League.