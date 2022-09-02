‘Nothing comes close to it’ – Celtic supporters look ahead to first Old Firm derby of season

Celtic Park hosts the 431st Old Firm clash on Saturday, and the first of the new season. It’s a derby like no other, pitting family, friends, and communities against each other – the highlight of the Scottish Premiership calendar.

The Old Firm is worth approximately £120 million (€138m) to Scotland’s economy, but to Celtic and Rangers supporters, it’s worth much more. Since 1888, Rangers have enjoyed the bragging rights 168 times, eight more than their Glasgow rivals.

It is the hostility between the sides, and its supporters, that sets the Old Firm apart from the likes of the Manchester derby, or El Clásico.

The derby reflects the religious, political, and cultural views that exist between the traditional Catholic and Protestant clubs, and is deeply ingrained in not just football culture, but Scottish culture also.

Scotland’s Parliament even passed legislation in 2012 in the hope of reducing the level violence at games, targeting the Old Firm in particular. Although there is no denying that the acrimony and passion only adds to the spectacle.

Ireland has been intrinsically linked to the Hoops from its very inception. Sligo native Brother Walfrid created the club in 1887 to reduce poverty in Glasgow’s east end, which had a considerable Irish immigrant population at the time.

Celtic played their first official match against Rangers the following year (a 5-2 win) and the club has remained closely linked to Ireland since, with 33 supporters’ clubs across the country.

“It’s a club that’s open to everyone,” says Ian O’Sullivan of the Cork No.1 Celtic supporters’ club, who have 29 members attending Saturday’s Old Firm.

“It doesn’t matter if a Celtic player is Irish, Catholic or Protestant, black or white, once they put on that jersey we’ll love them. The supporters’ club is everything to me. It was founded in 1988 and has gone from strength to strength.

“I can’t wait for the Old Firm, I’ve been to eight so far. The colour and atmosphere, there’s nothing that comes close to it. The trouble can be a bit over the top sometimes, but it only adds to the drama.”

Glasgow-born Kevin Mclhinney is a member of the Wolfe Tone supporters club in Buncrana, and is heading to the derby with seven friends. He remembers his first Old Firm 31 years ago.

“My first was on St Patrick’s Day in 1991, we beat Rangers 2-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. I went with my father and uncle, and we stayed over to see us beat Rangers 3-0 in the league the following week.

“The Old Firm gives you something to look forward to. When Rangers were out of the league, we were just turning up and winning games. It’s just like the Manchester or Merseyside derbies, you need that rivalry.

“It sounds bad, but you need that hate too. The thought of getting beat would make your stomach turn. I’ve got family members who are Rangers fans, but on that day we don’t even talk to each other.”

Joe Coyle, another lifelong Celtic supporter, is also pleased to have Rangers back, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side spent four seasons out of the top flight after being liquidated in 2012.

“My first Old Firm was the 1999 Scottish Cup final,’’ says Coyle, who was born in Glasgow and has followed the Bhoys across Europe.

“We lost 1-0, but the one thing I remember was the noise, it was incredible. I remember watching Henrik Larsson stick his tongue out in celebration when we beat them in 2000.

"Another great night was our 5-1 win in 2016, it was Brendan Rodgers’ first Old Firm. We humiliated Rangers and sang Rod Stewart songs all night, it was great fun.

“It’s great winning trophies, but you like to beat Rangers too. It’s almost like a trophy in itself. It’s a better league with Rangers in it. It’s more enjoyable when you’re beating them.”

Many Irish players have passed through Celtic Park throughout the years. Ireland legend Packie Bonner made 642 appearances in a 20-year spell at the club, while Mick McCarthy, the late Liam Miller, and Aiden McGeady all enjoyed successful stints.

Senior Irish internationals are a rarity in the first team nowadays though. James McCarthy has been consigned to a bit-part role under Ange Postecoglou, while Shane Duffy endured a difficult loan stint at the club in the season before last.

While Irish youngsters like Luca Connell, Jonathan Afolabi and Lee O’Connor have departed Parkhead recently, Celtic B midfielder Rocco Vata, son of former Bhoy Rudi, signed his first professional deal last year.

Former Ireland U-21 defender Liam Scales is on loan at Aberdeen, while U-19 international Johnny Kenny has been loaned to Queen’s Park, with both hoping to impress their parent club this season.

“Unless they sign an Irish senior player, it’s very hard for anyone to get into the team at the moment,” O’Sullivan says. “Ange has the run of the place now and I don’t think McCarthy was his signing. I don’t expect him to be looking at the Irish market.”

“I’d love them to sign an Irish player,” Coyle adds.

“It’s the globalisation of football I suppose. You’re more likely to bring in a player from Eastern Europe or Asia than Ireland. The last decent Irish player was Aiden McGeady, but it’s a case of just getting the best 11 for the team I feel.”

