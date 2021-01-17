Not even bar-stool experts would claim that Simeone ranks as best coach of the decade

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics' (IFFHS) choice of Diego Simeone as Coach of the Decade might tempt you to observe that there are three kinds of liars; liars, damn liars and statisticians.

Does Simeone's one La Liga and two Europa League titles really trump Pep Guardiola's one Champions League, one La Liga, two Premier Leagues and three Bundesligas, Jurgen Klopp's one Champions League, two Bundesligas and one Premier League or Zinedine Zidane's three Champions Leagues and two La Ligas in the same period?

Not in any rational universe. And weirder still is the fact that Zidane is ranked all the way back in seventh, behind not only Klopp and Guardiola but also Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Unai Emery.

Zidane will hardly lose much sleep over it but the irritating thing is that the IFFHS not only take themselves extremely seriously, but garner a lot of attention from a lot of people who should know better.

There's a suggestion that their various rankings have a rational statistical basis.

Here's how rational the IFFHS system is. Guess who they ranked fifth best team in the world in 2019? Celtic. That would be the same Celtic who that February were knocked out of the Europa League in the round of 32 by Valencia and that August were eliminated from the Champions League in the third qualifying round by CFR Cluj.

Surprisingly, Cluj did not appear in the IFFHS world top ten and neither did 2018-19 Champions League runners-up Spurs, Serie A champions Juventus, Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich nor La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid.

However, there was room for Wolves who finished 14 points behind Spurs in the Premier League and whose European experience consisted of finishing second in their Europa League group to mighty Braga.

It's unlikely that even Nuno Espirito Santo thought Wolves were a better team than Spurs in 2019. Presumably the IFFHS set much store on Celtic's unbeaten ScottishPremiership campaign, but this didn't mean much more in terms of genuine elite status than Shamrock Rovers' similar achievement in last year's League of Ireland.

Such inconsistencies abound in the IFFHS rankings. Those willing to take their anointment of Simeone seriously should consider that their last manager of the decade was Arsene Wenger, whose colossal achievement of two Premier League titles was judged sufficient to see off such puny pretenders as Alex Ferguson (five Premier Leagues and a Champions League) and Jose Mourinho (two Champions Leagues, two Premier Leagues and two Serie As).

They did name Ferguson best coach of the 21st century in 2012, presumably out of embarrassment. Which perhaps means we can look forward to Klopp or Guardiola getting a best coach of the next bit of the 21st century award in a couple of years to take the bad look off things.

I presume the stats nerds of the IFFHS are much handier at maths than myself, yet it would seem to me that a system which consistently produces such perverse results might be in need of serious alteration.

Simeone's ability to do a great deal with less than his main rivals is admirable, but Klopp did the same thing in Germany and closed out the deal in a Champions League final in a way the Argentinian couldn't. The idea that Zidane is only trotting after Emery is simply nuts.

It probably doesn't matter much but the selection of Simeone as top dog got a fair bit of coverage this week and there is a tendency in certain quaters to regard IFFHS as an objective arbiter of merit.

In reality, their opinions on these matters should carry no more weight than the lad who used to slide on to the stool next to you back in the days when there were pubs and say, "Do you know who I think is the best manager in the world?"

Though if the pub pundit suggested Celtic were the fifth best team in the world, chances are the landlord might feel he'd had enough to drink.