‘Not acceptable’ - FIFA is threatening a broadcast blackout in parts of Europe for women’s World Cup

FIFA is threatening a broadcast blackout in Europe’s top five football nations for this year’s Women’s World Cup in response to what the body's president, Gianni Infantino, has described as “disappointing” rights offers.

For the first time, the organisation is selling the TV rights to the Women’s World Cup separately from the men’s tournament.

However, Infantino has been complaining for months about low-ball bids from broadcasters that he described as a “slap in the face” to players and “all women worldwide”.

Infantino has intensified a public stand-off that started last October with a fresh warning to five key countries - England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - in a statement published less than three months before the tournament starts in Australia and New Zealand.

“To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women's World Cup,” Infantino said on Monday night.

“Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA Women's World Cup in the ‘big five’ European countries,” he said.

Infantino first aired the issue seven months ago, when in Auckland for the official draw for the 32-team tournament, saying that offers as low as one per cent of the TV rights price paid for the men's World Cup were “not acceptable”.

In March, for the organisation’s annual meeting in Rwanda, Infantino reported no progress with TV broadcasters while also announcing a more than three-fold increase in team prize money to £88million for the tournament.

Infantino has been clearly rankled that player-led criticism of FIFA not offering equal prize money is amplified by a media he believes is undervaluing women's football.

The FIFA leader suggested that “public broadcasters in particular have a duty to promote and invest in women's sport”.

“Women deserve it! As simple as that!” he said.

This women's World Cup is far from an ideal time zone for European broadcasters. Daytime games in Australia and New Zealand play in the early hours of the morning in Europe, though Infantino said that is not an excuse.

Acknowledging it was not primetime in Europe, Infantino noted the European times of 9.0am or 10.0am are “quite a reasonable time” for viewers.

“It doesn't make any economic sense because the viewing figures are there,” he said.

One option for FIFA if broadcast deals cannot be reached in Europe is to stream games exclusively on it's online platform.