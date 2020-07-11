Norwich relegated from Premier League after four-goal Antonio blitz boosts Hammers' survival bid

Norwich City's Max Aarons appears dejected after the final whistle as histeam's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed at Carrow Road. Photo credit: Tim Keeton/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

Norwich have been relegated from the Premier League after a resounding 4-0 defeat to West Ham at Carrow Road.

Michail Antonio's four goals sealed the Canaries' fate, as Daniel Farke's side became the first team to lose their top-flight status this season.

Norwich were already six points adrift at the foot of the table before the coronavirus pandemic, and their form since the restart took a turn for the worse.

Five successive league defeats followed, in which last season's Sky Bet Championship winners could only manage to score once.

Antonio's two goals in the first half put an end to Norwich's already slim hopes of survival, but West Ham's emphatic victory was sealed when he struck twice more in the second period to become the first Hammers player to net four in a Premier League game.

Norwich had needed their first win in the league since February to avoid relegation, but fell short from the start against the London club who were 10 points better off than the Canaries at the start of the game.

PA Media