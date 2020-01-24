Norwich manager Daniel Farke appears to rule out the prospect of Adam Idah leaving Norwich on loan

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that he is reluctant to sanction a loan move for his Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Adam Idah ahead of next week's transfer deadline.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that he is reluctant to sanction a loan move for his Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Adam Idah ahead of next week's transfer deadline.

Idah is in contention to play in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Burnley, after his stunning hat-trick in the last round against Preston gave the 18-year-old a breakthrough moment that was backed up by his first premier League start against Manchester United.

Championship side Charlton and League One outfit Doncaster Rovers are among the clubs that have been linked with a short-term deal that could give Idah regular first-team football over the next few months, but Farke is keen to maintain his current striker options that also include Teemu Pukki and Josip Drmic.

"I'm not willing to give one striker away because all it takes is one injury," said Farke when asked about the prospect of Idah leaving Norwich this month.

"You need at least three to be competitive at this level. Adam Idah is in my thoughts for tomorrow (against Burnley), but Teemu and Josip are available too. We want to travel with our strongest squad.

"We support young players a lot but it's not like because you are young you will play. You have to convince me in every training session."

Idah has not featured for Norwich since he was substituted 65 minutes into his first Premier League start at Old Trafford, yet Farke is clearly keen to keep the Irish youngster involved as he confirmed he is not expecting to sign any strikers on loan ahead of next Friday's transfer deadline.

"It makes no sense just to bring another body in," added Farke. "It would have in August until December when we had injuries at centre-back and striker, but now it doesn't make sense. I don't expect another loan.

"The rules of Financial Fair Play are a bit more strict now, which might explain fewer transfers in January. Clubs have been successful without spending that much money which is proof it can happen. I don't expect to do any business between now and the end of the window."

Online Editors