Norwich confirm positive Covid-19 test for Irish starlet Adam Idah

Norwich CIty have confirmed that Ireland international Adam Idah is among the club employees who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Idah is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and was in line to return to the first team squad next month but Canaries manager Daniel Farke has revealed that the Cork native has been caught up in a Covid case at the club.

"Tim Krul is one of the positive cases, and the second player is Adam Idah," Farke said ahead of City's FA Cup clash with Coventry City.

An club statement added: "Norwich City can confirm that the club's latest round of Covid-19 testing across players and backroom staff has returned three positive results. Players and backroom staff were tested and results received over the early stages of this week.

"In line with government, EFL and club protocols, all three individuals immediately began a period of self-isolation."

