Northern Ireland goalkeeper Alan Mannus set for Shamrock Rovers reunion

Alan Mannus will re-join Shamrock Rovers once his current deal with Scottish Premier Division team St. Johnstone expires next month, the club has revealed.

The Northern Ireland international, who previously represented Rovers from 2009 to 2011, will be available to play from July 1st when the summer transfer window officially opens.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, who played at Tallaght Stadium during Mannus' first spell with the club, claims that this move has been in the works for some time. "We have been aware that Alan was considering his future for quite a while now," he said.

"I would like to thank our sporting director Stephen McPhail and the board of Shamrock Rovers for the work and effort made over the past few months in securing Alan's signature." Bradley believes that Mannus' arrival is a testament to the club's recent record in the transfer market.

"His signing further illustrates the work going on behind the scenes to ensure that we continue to build as a squad," he said. Mannus began his career with Linfield before moving south to join Rovers in August 2009 and was part of Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill's Euro 2016 squad.

The 'keeper has spent seven years in Scotland where he has made 191 league appearances.

