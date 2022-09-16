Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough wades into player welfare row after Christopher Atherton's (13) debut for Glenavon

Christopher Atherton became the UK’s youngest ever senior player when he played for Glenavon on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough believes player welfare must be at the forefront of the discussion over whether there should be a minimum age limit for senior football.

The international boss was asked for his thoughts after Glenavon gave a debut to 13-year-old Christopher Atherton in their BetMcLean League Cup victory over Dollingstown on Tuesday night.

The Lurgan Blues teen became the youngest player to feature in a senior game in the United Kingdom aged just 13 years and 329 days, beating the previous record by over six months, when he came on for the final 15 minutes of the game.

In response to that, the Irish FA are discussing implementing a minimum age limit for players to be included in a senior squad, and it is understood that a previous stipulation from its Football Committee determined that it should be 15-years-old, with an exception for players who are 14 but will turn 15 at some point during the season.

Baraclough, speaking after announcing his squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, was non-committal on what he felt the decision should be but maintained that whatever option is taken has to be in the best interests of players.

“He's just missed out on the squad this time for us, but I'm sure he'll have other opportunities!” joked the Englishman, who was previously the Northern Ireland Under-21s manager.

He continued: “I can only think of myself as a young lad at 13, 14, you're desperate to play at the highest level possible, and for him it was an unbelievable week.

"There'll always be an argument of what age group is too young and we have to trust everyone around the whole situation whether we're putting players at risk, and that'll be an ongoing argument. He wants to develop as quickly as possible and I'm sure it's been an amazing week for him personally.

"We have to make sure we look after our young players.”