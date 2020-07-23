Noel King's long association with FAI at an end

Noel King's long association with the FAI has ended with the Dubliner telling staff earlier today that he was leaving.

King is departing his post as Player Identification Manager, a role he took in 2018 after spending eight years in charge of the U-21 team.

The 63-year-old also had a brief spell as caretaker manager of the senior side in 2013 following the departure of Giovanni Trapattoni, presiding over a World Cup qualifying defeat to Germany and a win over Kazakhstan.

Prior to his appointment to the U-21 job, King was the manager of the Ireland women's team for a decade and enjoyed success with the women's U-17 side, bringing them to a World Cup in 2010.

The experienced League of Ireland figure had previously spent time under the FAI umbrella during Jack Charlton's time as manager, serving as director of coaching and travelling to Italia '90 with the group.

In a mail to FAI staff, King thanked interim FAI CEO Gary Owens and the board for making his exit possible and expressed the wish that the new hierarchy and employees come together to 'restructure and reinvigorate the FAI to become the Association it is meant to be.'

King indicated that he was hoping to continue in the game in some form in the future, and said he would be 'forever thankful' for the friendships he made inside and outside of the FAI.

He exits Abbotstown during an ongoing period of restructuring with two other administrative departures announced this week.

More changes are expected in the coming weeks, while the appointment of high ranking civil servant Robert Watt to the vacant spot on the FAI board has caused a stir in political circles.

