No reason to lose long-term perspective over Parrott’s Millwall setback

Daniel McDonnell

Troy Parrott (right) in action for Millwall. Photo: Getty Images

Troy Parrott (right) in action for Millwall. Photo: Getty Images

Troy Parrott (right) in action for Millwall. Photo: Getty Images

Troy Parrott (right) in action for Millwall. Photo: Getty Images

Troy Parrott turns 19 on Thursday, a reminder that he’s still only taking baby steps in his football career even though he’s already come under the type of scrutiny that would turn the head of an older pro.

That’s why there should be caution in overreacting to every misstep in the formative stages of the journey. Only the elite of the elite go through their life in a tough trade without any setbacks.

News that his loan to Millwall has been cut short and he will instead spend the rest of the season a level down with Ipswich in League One is a reality check for the theory that Parrott could be a short-term answer to Ireland’s problems. He has to be allowed to develop at his own pace.

