No Greek tragedy as Bohs’ king Coote nets double to send PAOK packing at Aviva

Bohemians' Ali Coote celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with team-mate Liam Burt during the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg win over Greek side PAOK at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On a night where Dublin 7 resident Eimear Lambe was hailed by her local club, Bohemians summoned Olympic levels of spirit to raise the European bar again.

Faced with a multi-million Euro financed PAOK side that started with ten internationals – and introduced another four off the bench – Keith Long’s charges registered another Aviva Stadium victory to give themselves a chance of executing something special in Greece next week.

Indeed, the standards they have set for themselves on this run was reflected by genuine disappointment that they won’t head off into extremely intimidating territory with a bigger cushion.

PAOK will come out all guns blazing next week but they will also be under ferocious pressure and it would be dangerous to underestimate Keith Long’s side given how they managed this situation.

Whatever happens, they created another magic memory for their followers here, another evening which showcased how players from an under-resourced league can flourish given the right stage.

Expand Close Andy Lyons of Bohemians in action against Shinji Kagawa of PAOK during the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg match / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andy Lyons of Bohemians in action against Shinji Kagawa of PAOK during the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg match

Granted, there were a couple of nervous moments early in this game that could have tapped into an inferiority complex with PAOK finding space and squandering opportunities in a manner which suggested more would come.

But a confident Bohs side regrouped and they found that when pressure was applied to their guests, gaps appeared. Ross Tierney was the first to exploit this with a direct run that really should have culminated with a shot as opposed to an attempted pass.

Long’s charges came again, though, and the lead goal summed up the story of their half as it started off with composure at the back involving centre halves Rob Cornwall and Ciaran Kelly and keeper James Talbot before right full Andy Lyons switched play to the other end of the pitch quickly with a ball down the line that allowed the in-form Georgie Kelly to outmuscle Giannis Michailidis.

The striker had time and space to drive into the box where his pull-back was anticipated and converted by the inrushing Scottish winger Ali Coote.

It prompted a celebration which delivered greater volume than you would think possible in a 51,000 capacity stadium restricted to just 8,000 supporters.

Bohs deserved it for their superior application, with PAOK guilty of sloppiness and impatience and they were almost punished again prior to the interval when a Coote run allowed Dawson Devoy to fire narrowly wide.

Granted, PAOK had their moments with Nelson Oliveira and Andrija Zivkokic wasteful and their highest profile player Shinji Kagawa fluffed a close range opportunity after the restart. But the pattern of the game was that a Bohs let-off would quickly be followed by a response at the other end and it was glorious.

Bohs tried something different in a series of dead balls and a short corner was sent to the edge of the box where Coote let rip and the ball slipped through the hands of Alexandros Paschalakis to send the natives to dreamland.

PAOK skipper Vieirinha, a member of Portugal’s Euro 2016 winning squad, preached calm and yet his team-mates went through a phase of shooting from distance.

A treble sub indicated manager Razvan Lucescu was getting nervous. He works for a volatile employer and exiting to Bohs would be a catastrophe for last season's league runners-up.

Kagawa was hooked after getting little change out of Keith Buckley with €10m Norwich target Christos Tzolis amongst the fresh faces.

Long replaced Devoy with Conor Levingston in an attempt to see it out but Bohs were still adjusting when a dangerous delivery was headed home by Oliveira to puncture the mood.

With Surinam’s Diego Biseswar making a big impact, dropping into pockets to take up dangerous positions, PAOK then sent for Karol Swiderski, a striker for Poland at the Euros, as part of their last push with injury sending James Finnerty in for Cornwall. Bohs had to ride their luck once or twice, but they have earned their advantage.

Bohemians: Talbot, Lyons, Cornwall (Finnerty 82), Kelly, Breslin; Buckley, Devoy (Levingston 76); Coote (Ward 88), Tierney, Burt (Wilson 88); Kelly.

PAOK: Paschalakis, Soares, Varela, Michailidis; Esiti (Kurtic 63), Schwab; Zivkovic (Murg 70), Kagawa (Biseswar 63), El Kaddouri (Tzolis 63); Oliveira (Swiderski 82).

Referee: Antti Munukka (Finland).