No comment from Derby on reports that Richard Keogh in line for £2m payout after contract termination

Derby County have refused to comment on reports that Richard Keogh is in line for a bumper payout after winning an appeal against his sacking.

The Daily Mail has reported that Keogh could collect up to £2m after an appeal into his controversial October 2019 sacking was upheld by an employment tribunal

Ireland defender Keogh was shown the door after Derby concluded they could terminate his contract with immediate effect on the grounds of 'gross misconduct' after he suffered a serious injury in a car crash after a club night out.

Keogh - who does not drive - was a back seat passenger and his teammates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were convicted of drink driving in the aftermath of an evening where a group of players stayed on longer than was permitted and turned down the offer of club transport to take them home.

Derby retained Lawrence and Bennett while coming down hard on club captain Keogh with his position of responsibility cited as a reason for that course of action.

Keogh's position was also complicated by the fact that he was set to spend over a year on the sidelines and he stood his ground when Derby offered him a new contract on substantially reduced terms from his £1.3m a year deal.

A settlement arising from the tribunal would be calculated around the two years that remained on that deal.

Keogh returned to football by joining League One side MK Dons last summer but the 34-year-old is already on a high this week after securing a Championship return to Huddersfield.

However, the car crash effectively ended his Ireland career. He was first choice under Mick McCarthy who offered full support to the player after the unfortunate episode.

