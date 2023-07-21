Night of drama: Glentoran lose incredible 28-kick shoot-out while comical penalty goes viral

Glentoran 1 Gzira United 1 (Agg 3-3 – Gzira win 14-13 on penalties)

Oh my, what a dramatic night at The Oval. And ultimately one filled with regret, despair and disappointment for Glentoran as they exited Europe in extraordinary fashion.

For so long in this Europa Conference League clash, the east Belfast ground was a wall of noise, By the end of a penalty shoot-out there was deathly silence as the Glens supporters came to terms with what they had just witnessed as their side lost 14-13 in a penalty shoot-out that went on for as long as extra time.

All 22 players left on the pitch, including the goalkeepers, scored their first spot-kicks and when the second batch of penalties had to be taken it was young substitute Leon Boyd who saw his effort saved by Gzira United goalkeeper David Cassar to ensure that it was the visitors and not the home side who made it through to the second qualifying round of the competition.

And all this after Bobby Burns, who had missed a first half penalty, scored an equaliser in the 103rd minute of the game to keep Glentoran’s hopes alive.

Bear in mind that followed what Glens fans had thought was a 94th minute leveller from James Singleton only to be left frustrated and angry when after a lengthy consultation between referee Sigurd Kringstad and his assistant it was ruled out offside.

It was one of the most dramatic nights ever witnessed in the famous old stadium.

For the record the penalty scorers for the Maltese men were Jose Wilkson (2), Jackson Mendoza (2), Zachary Scerri (2), Ryan Essaka, Brooklyn Borg, Carlos Chaba, Farid Romero, Thiaguinho, Andrew Borg, Marcelo Dias and Cassar.

For Glentoran those successful were Jay Donnelly (2), Luke McCullough (2), Leon Boyd, Jordan Jenkins, Bobby Burns, Rhys Walsh, Rhys Marshall, Fuad Sule, Aidan Wilson, James Singleton, Aaron McCarey.

In a comical moment the Gzira goalkeeper saved Donnelly’s second penalty but as he went away to celebrate the ball spun over the line and was given.

At that point it looked as though it might just be Glentoran’s night up until Boyd failed to find the net.

It was the third time in this tie that Warren Feeney’s men missed from the spot. Burns did it here early on dragging his effort wide and Junior didn’t deliver in the away leg which ended 2-2.

This memorable second leg encounter ended 1-1. It was 3-3 on aggregate before the misery of the shoot-out for the Glens.

Losing on penalties is a cruel way to go out but the truth is it should never have got that far because Gzira were an extremely limited outfit and should have been beaten comfortably by the Glens.

The home side dominated and controlled the game for long periods and tactically looked sound yet still came away with nothing to show for their efforts.

Entering the domestic campaign next month, they will have to learn to put that right.

Mind you, given the drama of events at the Oval last night, if this is what life is going to be like with Feeney as Glentoran manager, pull up a seat and grab the popcorn because we’re in for more thrills and spills than you’ll see in Mission Impossible.

When the Belfast Telegraph broke the news last month that Feeney was going to be the new manager in east Belfast, there was fury amongst many Glens fans at the prospect of the ex-Linfield boss taking over but leading into this European tie anger had been replaced by optimism due to some significant developments such as Bobby Burns deciding to stay and Fuad Sule joining the club.

On the back of last week’s 2-2 draw the expectant Glens fans were streaming in well in advance of kick-off last night.

Jay Donnelly wasn’t originally in the Glentoran squad list on the team sheet either but just 11 minutes before kick-off, the club tweeted: ‘Late change: Jay Donnelly replaces the injured Lorcan Donnelly on the bench’.

Wearing their new white kit, the Glens made an encouraging start with Niall McGinn and O’Connor looking dangerous and Burns seeing his 20 yard drive saved by David Cassar.

The former Hearts player was closer in on 18 minutes when the home side were awarded a penalty after Rory Donnelly was felled in the box. Burns fluffed his lines.

The game drifted for a spell before Donnelly brought it to life again bursting on to Junior’s header before seeing his shot deflected wide. Next Sule’s desire won a corner which after a goalmouth scramble was cleared off the Gzira line.

The Glens continued to dominate territory in the second period but were devoid of creativity and it cost them on 66 minutes when the Maltese side broke the deadlock.

Thiaguinho was given far too much space on Gzira’s left flank and after racing into the box and hitting the post Lucas Macula was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Singleton’s goal was ruled out on 94 before Burns came up trumps on 103.

The Glens went close to scoring again in extra time through lively sub Rhys Walsh and Wilson.

Not close enough though. There was still penalty drama and agony for Glentoran to come