Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season

Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.

The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.

Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City.

Assistant Craig Shakespeare is also expected to depart, with the club yet to confirm their decision.

Pearson took over from Quique Sanchez Flores, who lasted just three months, and became Watford’s third manager of the season after the September dismissal of Javi Gracia.

He was appointed in December, when the Hornets were bottom of the table, and won seven of his 23 games.

