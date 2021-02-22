Nigel Pearson makes return to management with Championship side Bristol City

Nigel Pearson is poised to become Bristol City's new manager until the end of the season. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Bristol City have appointed Nigel Pearson as their new manager until the end of the season.

The former Leicester boss replaces Dean Holden after he was sacked by the out-of-form Robins last Tuesday.

The 57-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Watford in July, will watch Tuesday’s clash with Middlesbrough before taking charge for the first time at Swansea this weekend.

City chairman Jon Lansdown told the club’s official website: “Nigel gives us the leadership and direction we need to lift the players’ confidence and to turn our form around.

“The initial appointment is until the end of the season, when we will reassess the situation, hopefully with a view to the long term.

“However, the immediate priority for Nigel and the coaching team is to stop the current bad run and move us back up the table.”

Bristol City sit 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table having lost their last seven games in all competitions after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Barnsley.

PA Media