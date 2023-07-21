Niamh Fahey: ‘We can bounce back against Canada’

Niamh Fahey has backed her Irish team to bounce back from a heartbreaking opening-day World Cup defeat to Australia and get the victory needed against Canada in Perth next Wednesday to keep their knockout hopes alive.

“We have our own aspirations,” the defender said, after Steph Catley punished Marissa Sheva’s needless penalty concession in the 52nd minute of a dour contest in Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

“We know it’s against us to get out of the group but we’d love to get out of the group. We’ve shown today we can compete so just fine-tune a few things and there is no reason we can’t get results in the next two games. But one thing at a time; rest, recover, go for Canada.”

Ireland almost levelled matters at the end with two late chances for Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe, with the only shot on target, and Galway veteran Fahey claimed that her side had been dismissed too easily by some critics.

“Probably, yeah. I don’t listen too much but probably a lot of media had written us off completely as the whipping boys or whipping girls, whatever you like to say.

“Maybe in the media, we tend not to listen too much about that, we know our strengths and our qualities. We were unlucky tonight. We put it up to the hosts in front of the crowd. Yeah, we can be proud of that.

“Just in the huddle, Katie McCabe outlined an awful lot of positives, we’re gutted we couldn’t make the pressure count overall in the end. Overall, we have to be really proud with the performance. It’s just a fine line in it in the end. Ultimately, we’re proud; we won’t dwell on it and we have to get ready for Canada.

“There is no point in a moral victory. The only thing is we take our learnings and obviously what we did well.

“Yeah, there are things we have to improve, just work on those, and it’s a quick turnaround so we can’t dwell too long.

“The positive, I suppose, is that we’re able to compete on the world stage in our first tournament, I think once they scored the goal, we had to come out a bit more.

“We more than put it up to them, we created a couple of chances towards the end. So yeah, we’re able to be here, I suppose it’s nice to be here and prove to ourselves with the performance – we belong here, and we’re able to compete.”