Niall Quinn steps down from FAI deputy interim CEO role

Niall Quinn is to step away from his deputy interim CEO role at the FAI. Photo: Sportsfile

Former international Niall Quinn has decided to step down from his role as Deputy Interim CEO of the FAI.

Last week Gary Owens, the Interim CEO, stated that he would not be in contention for the post on a long-term basis as the FAI continue the interview process this week for the recruitment of a permanent CEO, and now Quinn has also opted to back away, though he says he will "remain available" to the FAI until the new CEO is hired.

“I have really enjoyed my time working with the talented and dedicated staff in Abbottstown and I now have a better understanding of just how much great work they do for Irish football, often unheralded and seemingly always amidst a cloud of job uncertainty," Quinn said in a statement released by the FAI today.

“When I joined the Association with Gary back at the end of January, we wanted to protect jobs and help implement real structural change within the FAI for the betterment of the Irish game.

"With the successful vote for change at last Monday’s EGM and the completed restructuring of day to day roles in HQ, the game can now look forward to a more productive future.

“Even though these changes were met with resistance by a small minority of constituents, the way is now clear for a new incoming CEO to drive football forward again.

"I will remain close to Irish football and I wish all of my colleagues the very best of luck in the coming weeks and months as more important changes are implemented to make our game and our association strong again. I will remain available to the FAI, as required, until the new CEO is in situ.”

Quinn was appointed in the deputy role in January. Last month he said he was unsure of his future plans as his focus had been on the August 31 EGM, crucial to the passing of major rule changes needed to restore government funding.

Online Editors