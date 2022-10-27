Niall Quinn fulfils promise made to mother 40 years ago with Masters’ Degree

Niall Quinn with his Wife Gillian who received a Masters of Arts in History from DCU during their October graduation celebrations. Pic: Kyran O'Brien/DCU

Irish football legend Niall Quinn added another feather to his cap today after graduating from DCU with a Masters Degree in history.

The 56-year-old former footballer, manager and sports pundit, who was awarded an honourary MBE in 2003 for “outstanding services to international football and his contributions to United Kingdom charities" proudly joined a handful of other graduates at the convocation ceremony at the north Dublin campus.

Among those celebrating his achievement was his 93-year-old mother Mary, to whom he promised he would one day finish his education in the UK when he left school at the age of 16 to begin his career as a footballer, beginning with Arsenal back in 1983.

But his education took a back seat to his stellar football career that would see him play for Manchester City, Sunderland and the Republic of Ireland as well as stints as a manager and chairman of Sunderland before embarking on a new career as a television sports pundit.

But he fulfilled that promise he made to his mother 40 years ago after enrolling in the Masters programme in history at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and completing the two-year part-time course this year.

His love of history and football merged in his thesis which focused on the 1916 Rising commander Oscar Traynor.

“When I left for Arsenal I had done what used to be called the Inter Cert. I got a B in history and I was devastated it was not an A because I loved the subject. To me history was fun and it made me tick,” he said.

Describing the Dublin IRA leader as “a great football man and an excellent goalkeeper," he said Traynor was “the most important and loudest supporter of football when it came under attack as ‘a foreign game’. “

"That is when the GAA introduced the ban so that people who played soccer were not allowed to take part in Gaelic games and were made to feel less Irish, Oscar Traynor, on numerous occasions, gave strong defence of the game of football on this island and gave great service in an administrative role to the FAI.”

He added that because of Traynor, who was instrumental in getting the ban lifted, Niall was able to play both Gaelic football and soccer as a school boy.

“Oscar Traynor fought publicly over many years for the ban to be lifted. Coming from a GAA background I would not have had the life I did had the ban remained. I played for my country and was commended for that but I now know far more about Ireland and that makes me happy.”

He added that his family has been an inspiration in his pursuit of a higher education.

His wife Gillian is currently a psychology PH.D candidate at DCU while their daughter Aisling graduated from there with a MSC degree in science and son Mikey obtained his Bachelors degree in psychology from DCU earlier this year.

“I found myself living in a house of study,” he said.

"They were all studying and I found myself as the odd one out. Aisling is a tremendous force of nature and she kept pushing me and told me I would love it. Gillian and Mikey kept chipping in too.”

He added that it is never too late in life for anyone considering going back to school.

“For anyone considering a return to education, I would beseech any person with the slightest itch to go back, to just do it. There is no down side, it is so fulfilling,” he said.