Neymar set to pocket €320m as he becomes latest Saudi prize signing

Neymar has been unveiled as the Saudi Pro League’s latest big-money signing, after Paris St-Germain agreed a final fee above £69 million with Al-Hilal.

“I’m here in Saudi Arabia – I am Al HILALI,” said the 31-year-old, who is believed to be in line to receive around €320m over the course of his two-year contract.

Neymar’s representatives were understood to be immediately receptive to a big money offer from the same club that had been spurned by Kylian Mbappe last month.

While Mbappe has now returned to first-team training in Paris, Neymar was unveiled as an Al-Hilal player by the club after he passed his medical on Monday.

With Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami earlier this summer, sources close to talks said the deal for Neymar marked the “official end of the Galacticos era in Paris”.

The incoming fee and the departure of a player receiving a salary of €24m a year will significantly ease any financial fair play fears for the club. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG chairman, has given the green light to major reforms that will see Luis Enrique encouraged to sign younger talents.

Neymar was under contract with PSG until 2027 but is now the Saudi Pro League’s biggest name alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Neymar is believed to have rejected the possibility of a loan move to his former club Barcelona. At Al-Hilal, the Brazilian joins up with a host of eye-catching signings, including Ruben Neves from Wolves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.

The team were defeated 2-1 by Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday.

Al-Hilal have also made a €50m bid for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in a desperate last-ditch attempt to get him to the Saudi Pro League.

The Serbia striker, 28, was expected to stay at Craven Cottage after initial bids were rejected from the SPL club.They have returned with a fresh offer and there are hopes it will be accepted as it is close to Fulham’s asking price.

Fulham must now decide whether to accept the offer for their striker, who was brought off the bench in their 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton last weekend. They were preparing for him to stay beyond the transfer window after integrating him back into Marco Silva’s squad.

Should a deal be agreed, it at least gives Fulham two weeks to bring in another forward before the transfer deadline. They are moving closer to signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and have been working on deals for Everton’s Demarai Gray and Leicester’s Timothy Castagne.

Mitrovic had made it clear that he wanted to move to the Middle East. He trained on his own earlier in pre-season – Silva described it as “not working properly with his team-mates” - when a €30m bid was rejected from Al-Hilal.

They are much closer to Fulham’s valuation of more than €55m for a player in his peak years as a forward. He scored 15 times last season.

“Mitro is a top striker and we have helped him and were able to get the best out of him in two seasons like no-one has before,” said Silva.

“We know what Mitro was like in the season in the Premier League when the club was relegated and credit to him for the way that he understood ourselves and the way he proved himself at this level.

“But the market is open and everyone is looking for the strikers and they want the best. If they want the best then you would look at Mitro. I cannot guarantee he will be with us until the end of the market because I cannot control the market. But we are ready if something happens even if something I don’t like what happens.”

Expenditure has been turbo-charged in the Saudi Pro League this summer after Al-Hilal became one of four of the kingdom’s top clubs to be taken over completely by the Public Investment Fund as part of plans to eventually privatise them.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, there are aims for the revenue of the league to increase to €450m annually by 2030. Turning the domestic league into an international force is just part of a grander, significantly more ambitious scheme that will see the nation attempt to bring the World Cup to the Middle East again.