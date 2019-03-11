'Next time it could be a knife' - Alan Shearer warns that players' lives could be at risk from pitch invaders
Former England striker Alan Shearer has warned players' lives could be at risk unless the authorities take urgent action to prevent pitch invaders.
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was punched by a fan and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling was also confronted on the pitch in two separate incidents on Sunday.
"It is absolutely disgusting and if we don't stamp it out now, next time it could be a knife," Shearer said in his column in The Sun.
"It's that serious. Where are we at in football when some thug thinks that is what he is going to do?"
More to follow
Online Editors
Related Content
- Jack Grealish the latest victim in worrying crowd trend
- Police charge a 27-year-old man after he attacks Jack Grealish as Aston Villa legend Paul McGrath gives his reaction
- Match-winner Grealish revels in 'best day of my life'
- 'Best day of my life' - Jack Grealish on going from getting punched by Birmingham fan to netting derby-winning goal
- Watch: 'That is a disgrace' - Jack Grealish punched from behind by pitch invader during Birmingham derby