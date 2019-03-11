Sport Soccer

Monday 11 March 2019

'Next time it could be a knife' - Alan Shearer warns that players' lives could be at risk from pitch invaders

Screengrab taken from Sky Sports Football of a fan attacking Aston Villa's Jack Grealish during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former England striker Alan Shearer has warned players' lives could be at risk unless the authorities take urgent action to prevent pitch invaders.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was punched by a fan and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling was also confronted on the pitch in two separate incidents on Sunday.

"It is absolutely disgusting and if we don't stamp it out now, next time it could be a knife," Shearer said in his column in The Sun.

"It's that serious. Where are we at in football when some thug thinks that is what he is going to do?"

More to follow

Online Editors

