Newham Council ‘reviewing safety procedures and staffing’ after West Ham trouble

Newham Council is “urgently reviewing the safety management plans, procedures and staffing” of the London Stadium in the wake of the ugly scenes which marred West Ham’s 3-0 home defeat to Burnley.

The Hammers are facing an investigation by the Football Association after a series of pitch invasions and widespread supporter unrest, which saw co-owner David Sullivan struck by a coin towards the end of Saturday’s game.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan condemned the ugly scenes as “disgraceful”, his spokesperson said on Monday morning, and called for West Ham to “carry out a thorough investigation, together with stakeholders, and take proper action against those supporters who misbehaved.” Disturbances during West Ham's match against Burnley are being investigated (Daniel Hambury/PA Images) The mayor announced in December 2017 that he would take over full control of the stadium, with the London borough of Newham withdrawing from the partnership which owns it following the publication of an independent review.

Stewarding is overseen externally via the stadium operators E20, and has been a frequent problem for the Hammers since their move from Upton Park. The latest incidents at the converted Olympic Stadium have raised fears that the club could be punished by having to play a future game behind closed doors.

Toxic at West Ham #WHUBUR pic.twitter.com/QOpWSwuTMW — Andy Sims (@AndyCSims) March 10, 2018 Newham Council remains the certifying authority for the London Stadium and will wait on the outcome of discussions at the emergency SAG before deciding what action is needed. A statement read: “Newham Council is extremely concerned about the violent scenes witnessed during Saturday’s match, and utterly condemn the actions of the small minority of troublemakers responsible.

“In December last year Newham Council completely withdrew from its position as part owners of the London Stadium, but retains the role of certifying authority. In that capacity the council, along with the Sports Ground Safety Authority, is urgently reviewing the safety management plans and procedures and staffing of the stadium. “The evidence gathered and the revised safety management plans will be discussed at an emergency Stadium Safety Advisory Group (SAG) which includes the Metropolitan Police, E20 and West Ham United FC.

“The discussion at the SAG will assist the council before any decision is made regarding future sporting and other events.”

Security and safety at the London Stadium is again under the spotlight (Daniel Hambury/PA Images) The club swiftly issued a statement on Saturday evening saying they were “committed to taking decisive and appropriate action”.

West Ham were not available for any further comment when contacted by the Press Association on Monday in light of recent developments. The club are next scheduled to play a home Premier League match against fellow relegation battlers Southampton on March 31. The London Legacy Development Corporation, meanwhile, confirmed there is to be an “urgent and forensic review” into how events unfolded at the stadium.

“Security arrangements for Saturday’s game were in line with the requirements of the licensing authority and informed by Police advice. The vast majority of people attended and went home safely without incident,” a statement from the LLDC read.

“We will be working closely with the operator who will be conducting an urgent and forensic review.”

