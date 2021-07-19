Newcastle’s arbitration hearing adjourned until early 2022

The Newcastle takeover saga will rumble on into next year after the Premier League arbitration hearing was adjourned.

Magpies fans face months of more frustration as they wait to find out if the Saudi Arabian-backed bid will succeed.

The delay, caused by “issues with the disclosure of evidence”, means current owner Mike Ashley could remain at the helm for the whole of next season.

Club Update



The main hearing of the arbitration in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League has regrettably now been adjourned until early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 19, 2021

That is also likely to have an impact on any potential transfer budget available to manager Steve Bruce.

A joint statement from the Premier League and Newcastle read: “The parties attended a hearing today in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League.

“The main hearing of the arbitration has regrettably now been adjourned until early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.

“The parties will be making no further comment at this time.”