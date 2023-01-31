Newcastle v Southampton: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Newcastle can move within one step of their first major domestic trophy for 68 years when they host Southampton in the second leg of their Carabao Cup final on tonight in St James’ Park at 8.0.

The Magpies have not tasted trophy success at the top level in England since winning the FA Cup in 1955, as they now stand just one step away from a Wembley appearance as they carry 1-0 first-leg lead into aggregate victory over the Saints. Here’s everything you need to know about the second leg:

Where and when is Newcastle v Southampton

The match will kick off at 8.0 tonight on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7.0.

What happened in the first leg?

Newcastle won 1-0 at St Mary’s with Joelinton scoring the only goal of the game late on, having earlier had a strike ruled out and missing another gilt-edged chance.

What is the team news?

Newcastle could have new signing Anthony Gordon available, although any debut is likely to come from the bench. The Magpies are likely to be without Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett, who are all struggling with injuries, and Shelvey appears to be on the brink of leaving the club for Nottingham Forest anyway

Callum Wilson has struggled for goals in recent weeks but with Alexander Isak still coming back to fitness, the England international will likely earn another start up front.

Duje Caleta-Car saw red in the first leg for two bookable offences but served his suspension in the weekend’s FA Cup clash, so is available to Nathan Jones should he desire, as is fellow centre-back Jan Bednarek, after his FA Cup ineligibility.

Moussa Djenepo faces a race against time after being clattered by Nick Pope in the first leg, while new signing James Bree isn’t cup-tied and provides another option at right-back.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu; Alcaraz, Diallo; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Orsic; Mara