Newcastle v Manchester United – Story of the match

Matt Ritchie ensured Jose Mourinho’s miserable run on Tyneside continued as he fired relegation-threatened Newcastle to a priceless Premier League victory over Manchester United.

The Scotland international struck 65 minutes into a pulsating contest at St James’ Park to end the Magpies’ wait for a league win at home at the ninth time of asking.

Rafael Benitez’s men had to weather a storm as time ran down, but held out to leave United boss Mourinho still waiting for his first three-point haul at St James’. Tweet of the match Yes it should have been. Poor decision. #NEWMUN https://t.co/Q3nT1DKg0l — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 11, 2018 Star man – Jonjo Shelvey Newcastle United v Swansea City – Premier League – St James’ Park Shelvey produced one of his better games for Newcastle, spraying the ball around, snapping into tackles and marshalling his side from central midfield amid a second-half onslaught. He played a part in their winning goal too, delivering the free-kick from which Matt Ritchie eventually scored.

Moment of the match FT: Newcastle 1 #MUFC 0.



Despite throwing everything at the hosts, the Reds lose out after Ritchie's second-half winner. #NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/BVv6baDRDQ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 11, 2018 Newcastle appeared to be fighting a rearguard action when they took the lead to lift the roof off St James’ Park. Florian Lejeune climbed highest to head down Jonjo Shelvey’s free-kick and Dwight Gayle laid it off for Matt Ritchie to fire past the helpless David de Gea. Spot of bother 41' - The replays are not kind to the match officials. That was a stonewall penalty as Gayle gets a touch to the ball and is clearly tripped. 0-0. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2018 Referee Craig Pawson left Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez fuming when he denied the Magpies what looked like a clear penalty six minutes before the break. Striker Dwight Gayle got to the ball on the corner of the penalty area marginally before Chris Smalling and was sent crashing by the United defender, although not in the opinion of the official.

Player ratings Newcastle: Martin Dubravka 8 (out of 10), DeAndre Yedlin 6, Jamaal Lascelles 7, Florian Lejeune 7, Paul Dummett 7, Jonjo Shelvey 8, Mohamed Diame 7, Matt Ritchie 7, Kenedy 6, Ayoze Perez 6, Dwight Gayle 7. Subs: Joselu (for Gayle, 79) 6, Christian Atsu (for Kenedy, 84) 6, Isaac Hayden (for Perez, 90) 6. Manchester United: David de Gea 7, Antonio Valencia 6, Chris Smalling 6, Phil Jones 7, Ashley Young 6, Nemanja Matic 7, Paul Pogba 5, Alexis Sanchez 6, Jesse Lingard 7, Anthony Martial 7, Romelu Lukaku 6. Subs: Michael Carrick (for Pogba, 66) 6, Juan Mata (for Lingard, 66) 6, Scott McTimonay (for Matic, 77) 6.

Who’s up next? Bournemouth v Newcastle (Premier League, Saturday, February 24) Huddersfield v Manchester United (Premier League, Saturday, February 17)

Press Association