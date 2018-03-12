Newcastle line up Royal Antwerp friendly during break from Premier League action

The Magpies are to play the fixture against the Belgian side at the Pinatar Arena near Murcia on Sunday.

A club spokesman said: “Newcastle United will take on Belgian side Royal Antwerp in a friendly fixture during a four-day training camp in Spain this week.

“The match will take place at the 3,500-capacity Pinatar Arena near Murcia on Sunday 18th March, with kick-off set for 12pm local time.”