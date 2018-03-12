Sport Soccer

Newcastle line up Royal Antwerp friendly during break from Premier League action

The Magpies will head to Spain during their three-week break from Premier League action.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez will send his side into friendly battle with Royal Antwerp at the weekend
By Damian Spellman, Press Association Sport

Newcastle will face Royal Antwerp in a friendly during their training camp in Spain.

The Magpies are to play the fixture against the Belgian side at the Pinatar Arena near Murcia on Sunday.

A club spokesman said: “Newcastle United will take on Belgian side Royal Antwerp in a friendly fixture during a four-day training camp in Spain this week.

“The match will take place at the 3,500-capacity Pinatar Arena near Murcia on Sunday 18th March, with kick-off set for 12pm local time.”

With Newcastle not in Premier League action again until March 31, when they entertain Huddersfield, manager Rafael Benitez will use the depth of his squad during a match which will be played over three 45-minute periods.

