Newcastle boss Steve Bruce encouraged by Mikel Arteta rescue act at Arsenal

Steve Bruce will go head-to-head with Mikel Arteta on Monday evening hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Newcastle’s head coach has presided over a run of eight games in all competitions without a win which has left him squarely in the sights of a growing band of critics.

By contrast, Arsenal counterpart Arteta has stopped the rot at the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks having gone unbeaten in five matches, in the process easing the Gunners into 11th place in the Premier League table and into the fourth round of the FA Cup, the latter at the Magpies’ expense.

Bruce is philosophical about the pressure he is currently under having seen the Spaniard’s immediate troubles dissipate while Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo have been thrust into the spotlight.

He said: “Look, no matter whether you’re me in charge of Newcastle or whoever you’re in charge of in the Premier League, we’re always under the pump in terms of results and at the minute, results haven’t been good enough for us.

“It’s part and parcel of the game that you have to accept these days. A few weeks ago, it was Arteta; Frank’s in the middle of it now; all of a sudden, Wolves have won one in eight.

“It is part and parcel of the Premier League. If you don’t get enough results, then unfortunately that’s the way it is these days and we have to accept it – then you come under pressure.

“They (Arsenal) have had a few decent results in a short period of time, which always helps. Just at the right time, he (Arteta) has had a good run.”

League wins over Chelsea, Brighton and West Brom and Thursday night’s draw with Crystal Palace either side of an extra-time cup victory against the Magpies send Arsenal into their latest fixture in confident mood.

By contrast, Newcastle have gone out of both domestic knockout competitions and last won in the league against the struggling Baggies on December 12.

Bruce said: “You always know when you go to Arsenal, we know what to expect. It’s going to be – as always – difficult, but it’s the way we go and approach it and approach it in the right manner, like we did in the cup tie, and let’s see if we can get a better result.”

PA Media