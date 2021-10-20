Newcastle ask fans not to wear Arab-style clothing to matches

Newcastle have asked fans celebrating the club’s Saudi-backed takeover not to wear Arab-style clothing for matches in case it causes offence to others.

Some fans wore traditional robes and others headdresses for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, the Magpies’ first under their new owners.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United is kindly asking supporters to refrain from wearing traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings at matches if they would not ordinarily wear such attire.”

No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way.



The statement added: “A number of supporters have recently attended St James’ Park wearing associated head coverings and robes, marking the takeover of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

“No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way. It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent.

“However, there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others.

“All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support.”