| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New surnames, eligibility issues and diverse talent are all part and parcel of Ireland’s cultural revolution

The changing profile of the Ireland senior squad is reflective of changes in our society that have been visible at schoolboy level across the past decade and the game will benefit from it

Chiedozie Ogbene during a Republic of Ireland training session at PGA Catalunya Resort in Girona, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Chiedozie Ogbene during a Republic of Ireland training session at PGA Catalunya Resort in Girona, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Chiedozie Ogbene during a Republic of Ireland training session at PGA Catalunya Resort in Girona, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Chiedozie Ogbene during a Republic of Ireland training session at PGA Catalunya Resort in Girona, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

In this period of transition for Irish football, there is one change that is set to become permanent and that is the steady evolution of our national teams to become representative of a multicultural society.

A glance at the surnames in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the training camp in Spain is a reflection of the new normal in underage football in this country, a move that runs in tandem with athletics and other sports that are being enriched by striking changes in our country’s demographics.

If Chiedozie Ogbene can get on the pitch in Budapest on Tuesday, he will become the first African-born player to line out for Ireland at senior level.

Most Watched

Privacy