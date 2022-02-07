| 11°C Dublin

New signing Christian Eriksen arrives at Brentford training ground

The Bees signed the former Tottenham midfielder on the final day of the January transfer window.

Christian Eriksen has arrived at Brentford&rsquo;s training ground for the first time since he signed for the club (Tim Goode/PA) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Christian Eriksen has arrived at Brentford for the first time since joining the club.

The Bees signed the former Tottenham midfielder on the final day of the January transfer window, just seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Eriksen, who had been training with former club Ajax, was pictured at Brentford’s training ground on Monday ahead of the club’s game at Manchester City on Wednesday.

