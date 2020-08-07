New Oldham boss Kewell hails signing of Irish keeper Lawlor

Oldham Athletic boss Harry Kewell says that Irish keeper Ian Lawlor is a perfect signing for the League Two club.

The Dubliner, who had a long spell at Manchester City, has a year left on his contract at Doncaster Rovers but they have agreed to loan Lawlor out to Oldham for the coming season.

"He's the perfect signing for us. He's creating competition, his attitude is perfect and he is going to be a great addition," says Oldham manager Kewell.

"His work ethic throughout his career has been top quality and the way I want to play he's accepted the challenge straight away.

"Personally, it's going to be a good partnership for Ian and Oldham and I'm really looking forward to it as a lot of hard work has gone into getting this deal done this week."

Lawlor (25) joined Manchester City from Home Farm but was unable to make the first team in a six-year spell there and joined Doncaster in 2017.

He is uncapped at senior level but was called into the squad twice, by Giovanni Trapattoni in 2014 and Martin O'Neill in 2016.

