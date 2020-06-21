Liverpool need to hurry up and clinch the Premier League title. Because while it would be a gross exaggeration to say that all the good is being taken out of their triumph, a few more drops seemed to drain away at Goodison Park tonight.

The triumphal procession once envisaged is in danger of being replaced by a knackered hobble over the line. This process may even have begun before Covid-19 wove its spell as the Reds began to pay a price for early-season form so majestic it finished the league as a contest at an unprecedentedly early stage.

It'd have been difficult for any team to maintain their previous relentless focus given the circumstances. But the lesson of yesterday's underwhelming return is that even the best team in the league can't be expected to produce anything like their best form after the lay-off enforced by the virus.

Covid-19 has been a great leveller. Only four of the Premier League's top ten teams won at the weekend. The bugs normally addressed in pre-season kick-abouts against teams from big overseas jersey markets or behind-closed-doors encounters with local non-league sides have had to be battled with in front of a TV audience

Perhaps the fact that they place such a premium on tempo, momentum and passion makes Liverpool especially susceptible to a fall-off in performance. Or perhaps it's unfair to judge any team under the current odd regime. This is football Jim, but not as we know it.

The plight of Trent Alexander-Arnold seemed to sum up the difficulties being experienced by many players. Normally a model of precision and accuracy, the Liverpool right-back struggled with touch and delivery throughout the game.

In the 16th minute he floated a cross harmlessly into the hands of Jordan Pickford. Twenty minutes later, an attempted return pass to James Milner careered over the end-line. Two minutes after that as Liverpool players queued up in the box another Alexander-Arnold delivery sailed harmlessly wide. This was blasphemy by his standards.

With the team's most consistent creator off his game and with Andy Robertson and Mo Salah not fit to start, Liverpool looked toothless. Roberto Firmino seemed short of energy, Sadio Mane was superbly policed by Seamus Coleman and Naby Keita once more suggested that this is one big money signing with whom Jurgen Klopp might be as well to cut his losses.

Because there's no doubt that Liverpool's squad will need strengthening if the current dominance is to be maintained. The loss of Timo Werner seems all the more grievous given the evidence yesterday.

The levelling of the playing field suited Everton down to the ground. They came to scrap and scrapping depends as much on heart as it does on touch. Coleman did it better than anyone else, an 85th-minute cameo where he hounded Divock Origi off the ball, provoking the frustrated Belgian into a wild challenge which earned him a yellow card, summed up the Irishman's performance on the day.

Everton might even have won it had Allison not brought off good saves from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison either side of the 80th minute. Tom Davies put the rebound from the first save off the post and should have scored. The closest Liverpool came to a real chance was an injury-time Fabinho free-kick which Jordan Pickford fingertipped over the bar.

But judgement should probably be reserved. Most of the players trudge dutifully about their tasks with the air of men working out their remaining time at a job on which they've already given notice. You sense that they can't wait for next season and the return of proper football.

Who can blame them? The momentum killing water breaks and the slogans on the jerseys add to the prevailing air of unreality. The noble sentiment of "Black Lives Matter" on the back of the Everton jerseys made an odd juxtaposition with the "Angry Birds" emblazoned on the sleeve. A lot has changed since these teams last met.

Then again, there has been only one goal in the last four meetings between these teams at this venue. Even in ordinary times this was unlikely to be a thriller. Yet there is no point pretending that this is football as we knew it, just without crowds. The 'New Normal' may be 'New' but it's far from 'Normal'.

Inevitable

Logically speaking, nothing should take away from Liverpool's inevitable annexation of the title. The club's fans have waited too long to take anything other than the result into consideration. For the rest of us though, there is a nagging feeling of regret that a club which has played so much magnificent football this season will be subjected to such an attenuated arrival in the promised land.

When it looked like Liverpool might be declared champions without another game being played there was much talk of their victory having an asterisk placed beside it. But yesterday we witnessed an asterisk of a game and the fear must be that an asterisk of a season awaits us from here on in.

The resurrected Premier League is the alcohol-free lager of football. You can pretend all you want but the real kick just isn't there. It's better than nothing. But it's not much better. It's unavoidable but it's awful too and it short changes Liverpool more than anyone else.

In the immortal words of Johnny Rotten as the Sex Pistols final gig ended in the same kind of surreally farcical atmosphere currently enveloping the rebooted Premier League, "This is no fun, no fun. No fun at all. Ever get the feeling you've been cheated?"