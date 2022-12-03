Netherlands’ latest success fails to lift pressure on Louis van Gaal

This was a meeting of two nations who have won the same amount of World Cups, an unlikely parallel that can be drawn because of the expectations that come from radically different places.

In the USA, there are still optimists who cling to the notion that their soccer project will be coming to the boil when the competition returns there four years from now.

They were sent packing by an opponent which has abandoned romantic notions. Dutch idealism has been replaced by pragmatism, Louis van Gaal’s side winning their battles on the pitch even if their style has provoked a culture war back home.

Punditry travels fast in this day and age, the Dutch TV half-time analysis a talking point around the stadium before the second half resumed. “As a football lover, I asked myself ‘what I am looking at?’ Zero initiative,” was the verdict of Marco van Basten.

Rafael van der Vaart had apparently concluded that creative midfielder Frenkie de Jong would rather be in his hotel room.

Holland were 2-0 up. It helps to explain why Van Gaal has lived up to a combative reputation throughout this tournament, battling criticism that confounds him when he has a single-minded focus to go where no Dutch manager has gone before.

He has abandoned the traditional Dutch 4-3-3 to go with wing backs, viewed as a defensive backward step in his native land by dissenting voices. Still, the fact that his wing backs, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries, combined for a goal each here put the 71-year-old in good spirits, even if he agreed that the first-half display might have been better.

“If the left wing back gives a cross to the right wing back and the other way around, that is just marvellous and I’m incredibly proud,” said Van Gaal before leaning over to give man of the match Dumfries a ‘big fat kiss’ in a joint press conference where the veteran boss effectively pointed out that the Americans were naïve in their approach.

The key moment of this game occurred before the late arrivals had reached their seats, with Blind caught napping as the rest of the Dutch rearguard pushed out, thus playing Christian Pulisic onside for a one-on-one chance that was blocked by Andries Noppert, the Heerenveen ’keeper who made his international debut in their opening game with Senegal.

It turned out that this was the USA’s greatest shot at glory. Early goals are supposed to make games but the opposite was the case here.

The breakthrough for Memphis Depay following a wonderful team move gave Van Gaal’s side something to protect, and asked questions of a USA side with a problem in the goalscoring department.

With a lead, the Dutch back three became a five every time the USA received the ball and they allowed them to dominate the possession stats without having any control.

Sporadically, it appeared as though they were capable of getting joy down the left side of the Dutch defence but their frustration doubled when Blind, the player they were targeting, capitalised on casual tracking around the park to steer home a second just before the interval.

Dutch complacency allowed Hagi Wright to fluke the USA’s way back into the game and there was a deceptive flurry of excitement until Blind teed up Dumfries to put the outcome beyond doubt.

Van Gaal made two changes at the break, thus reflecting a degree of dissatisfaction, but argued that his side played the perfect game on the counter-attack. His view was that the USA didn’t adapt their approach for the opponent they are facing.

The USA did miss out on Russia 2018 completely, so can argue this is a step in the right direction. Unquestionably, the sport is growing there and the quality of the production line has increased.

Coach Gregg Berhalter stressed there wasn’t much between the sides apart from a clinical streak, with his skipper Tyler Adams taking heart from being the second youngest side in the competition after Ghana.

In their group matches they were easy on the eye. In this one, they made life too easy for the Dutch. They now start a long countdown towards their crack at hosting without the benefit of regular competitive matches of this quality which can help to develop that nous.

Ireland won’t be facing a Van Gaal side in the Euros qualifiers next year, with his departure already confirmed. He hasn’t given up hope of a glorious departure.

“I’ve been talking about this for a year,” he said, “We can become world champions. Not that we will, but we can.”