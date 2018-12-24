Neil Warnock blasts ‘scandalous’ domestic loan rules

Frustrated Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has criticised what he believes are “scandalous” Premier League loan rules.

Frustrated Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has criticised what he believes are “scandalous” Premier League loan rules.

Current regulations mean that clubs can only have a maximum of two players on loan from other Premier League teams, and only one from any given Premier League club.

Warnock has Bournemouth’s Harry Arter in his squad at present, meaning he could make only one other Premier League loan signing in January’s transfer window.

“Heaven knows why we can only have two Premier League loans in,” Warnock said, ahead of the Boxing Day clash against his former club Crystal Palace.

“When you are talking about English players needing experience – our younger players for the English team – and we can’t loan more than one more player.

“I’ve got Harry Arter, so I can’t take a young English striker or a young English midfield player, if I’ve got another one (on loan).

“It’s scandalous, really. You can bring 10 from abroad, so who are we trying to help?

“Who has invented these rules? It’s a disgrace, really, when I could be giving another good young English lad an opportunity of playing in the Premier League.”

Warnock admits that the loan market will be his likely port of call as he looks at squad strengthening.

“Hopefully, we can bring in one or two over the next couple of weeks to give us a little bit more choice with selection,” he added.

“I would like to think I’ve got one (player) close, but you just never know.”

Warnock, meanwhile, has backed Burnley boss Sean Dyche after he hit out at cheating – and specifically diving – following a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal two days ago.

“There is only one group that can actually change the diving element, for me, and that’s the people that make the rules,” Warnock added, in a general observation.

“The FA (Football Association), or whoever makes the rules, have to look at the obvious ones. There have been more obvious ones than ever before.

“There are dives when you are nowhere near contact.

“I think when players obviously dive, there has got to be a punishment, and for me, the bigger the punishment, the easier it will be to prevent it happening.

“It’s no good fining anyone nowadays, is there. They are on so much money.

“But if you give them six games (ban), if it’s a 100 per cent deliberate dive, and everybody agrees it is a 100 per cent deliberate dive, give them six games. That would soon stop it.”

Cardiff head to one of Warnock’s former clubs in 17th place and on the back of a 5-1 home defeat against Manchester United, commencing a holiday programme that also features appointments with Leicester and Tottenham.

The Bluebirds are also without an away league win this term, and they face a Palace side buoyant after stunning Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday – a scoreline that Warnock described as “the result of the season.”

“I thought they deserved it,” he said. “That’s the result of the season.

“We need to get more points away from home, really. It’s as simple as that.

“If I go into the new year after the Tottenham game out of the bottom three, I will be delighted.

“We are a bit shell-shocked (after Saturday), but you have got to keep going.”

Press Association