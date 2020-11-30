Neil Lennon set for showdown talks as speculation mounts over his Celtic future

Neil Lennon is set to stage talks with the Celtic board on Monday as speculation mounts over his future as the club's manager.

Fans chanted for Lennon’s exit as a police helicopter circled overhead and more than a dozen police vans lined up outside the main stand following Sunday's 2-0 Scottish League Cup defeat against Ross County.

The defeat ended a 35-game winning run for Celtic in domestic cups and heightened the panic among a growing element of the Hoops support that their quest for 10-in-a-row league title is doomed unless there is a change of manager.

Gordon Strachan has emerged as the strong favourite to take over from Lennon if a change is made now, with the experienced Scot possibly eyeing up a second spell as Celtic boss after winning three Scottish Premiership titles during his first spell in charge.

Former Celtic and Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill also features in the betting lists, along with ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Celtic can win a 12th consecutive domestic trophy when they take on Hearts in last season’s delayed Scottish Cup final on December 20, but a run of two wins in 10 matches has put Lennon under severe pressure.

Yet when asked whether he has run out of time at Celtic, Lennon insisted he could still turn things around.

"We have lost one trophy, that’s gone. Our priority is the league, it always is, every time we come into a season," he stated.

"We are out of Europe, so it’s not been great, but there’s plenty of time to turn it around. But it’s alright me saying that, we have to show it with action now.

"I think I should get more time at it but, if not, then so be it.

"It doesn’t matter what I say or what sort of bravado I put on. It won’t wash. I have to turn it around with results. I can only do that with the players.

"We had a really good meeting (with the board) on Saturday. It was powerful and a lot of good stuff came out of it.

"There was a good ambiance and atmosphere coming into the game but we just aren’t making it happen at the moment.

"Do I see myself as the man to lead the team? Of course. I believe in myself. I am not always going to harp on about what I have done in the past.

Read More

"We are in the present and I know the expectations from the supporters and the board for the club. I am falling short of that at the minute, me and my backroom team.

"It’s OK saying we are going to turn a corner. There is no point talking about it – we need to do it with our actions and soon. Otherwise the landscape could change for me very quickly.

"I hope I’m here to turn things around because that’s what I want to do as quickly as possible. But obviously the results don’t help those chances."

Online Editors