Neil Lennon sacked by Omonia Nicosia after ‘significant losses of points’

Neil Lennon is out as head coach of Omonia Nicosia less than a week after his side suffered a late defeat by Manchester United in the Europa League.

The 51-year-old former Northern Ireland international and Celtic manager saw his side beaten 1-0 at Old Trafford last Thursday as Scott McTominay scored in stoppage time.

But the final straw came with a 1-0 defeat to Nea Salamis late on Monday night, leaving Omonia seventh in the table.

That led them to part with a manager who guided them to success in the Cypriot Cup in May to secure European football.

A club statement said: “Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership.

“Lennon has written his name in the history of Omonia and deserves the respect and recognition of all of us. Our paths separate, but the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever.”