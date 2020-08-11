Neil Lennon 'livid and appalled' as Celtic's next two games postponed over Bolingoli's Spain trip

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was raging with Bolingoli and admitted that it might be "very difficult" for the defender, who went to Spain after the home win against Hamilton, to be welcomed back into the fold at Parkhead.

Celtic's next two games against St Mirren and Aberdeen have reportedly been postponed with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying Scottish football was being handed a yellow card.

Lennon said: "I am livid; (it was a) total betrayal of trust.

"He took a flight to Spain on the Monday and flew back on Tuesday - one day in Spain, no logic to that - and decided to keep it to himself.

"Trained all week in this bubble and was part of the squad for Sunday and put everybody at risk, the Kilmarnock players and staff as well.

"We were livid and appalled. We have been bitterly, sorely let down by the selfish actions of one individual.

"The actions of the individual is baffling. (He has) totally let the club down. The players are angry, disappointed and frustrated."

Scottish football's Joint Response Group (JRG) confirmed Celtic's weekend clash with Aberdeen along with the two clubs' midweek fixtures had both been postponed.

The group added it had promised the government it would work on measures to "underpin a commitment to raising public health awareness and reaffirm the collective responsibility of the national game".

Scottish Football Association president Rod Petrie said: "The Joint Response Group has acted swiftly and decisively in addressing the latest concerns raised by the minister on behalf of Scottish Government.

"While the decision to postpone these games is deeply regrettable, nevertheless, in the circumstances it is unavoidable and uncontestable.

"The JRG members were astounded to learn of the recklessness demonstrated by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo in his breach of government public health guidance and football protocols.

"We echo the sentiments of Celtic FC in their condemnatory statement and commend the club's swiftness in opening a disciplinary investigation."

