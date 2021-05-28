‘Negative step’ puts De Gea on back foot when it comes to saving penalties

David De Gea can only look on as Gerard Moreno of Villarreal scores their team's first penalty in the shoot-out during the Europa League final in Gdansk. Photo: Kacper Pempel/Getty Images

To those who have followed David De Gea’s career in English football, and are aware of his record when facing penalties, the events of Wednesday night’s Europa League final will not have come as much of a surprise.

De Gea has long been regarded as one of the world’s finest goalkeepers, and he is certainly paid accordingly, but when it comes to penalties he is far from being in the top bracket of shot-stoppers.

The Spaniard faced 11 penalties in the shoot-out against Villarreal in Gdansk, and conceded all 11. For him to then miss his own effort, handing the title to the Spanish side, felt like a particularly cruel twist of fate for a player whose reputation has taken repeated blows in recent seasons.

For all his excellence as a Manchester United player over the past decade, it is an unfortunate reality of De Gea’s career that his penalty record is strikingly poor. The events in the final meant that the 30-year-old has not saved any of the past 40 penalties he has faced for club and country, including shoot-outs.

Of goalkeepers who have faced more than 20 penalties in the history of the Premier League, he has the second-worst save percentage. De Gea has stopped two of the 31 penalties he has faced, with only Paul Robinson (three saves from 49 penalties) offering a worse return.

The subsequent focus on De Gea has only been amplified by the presence of Dean Henderson on the United bench. Henderson has faced 19 penalties in his career, and has saved five of those.

The obvious question for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then, was why he did not replace De Gea with Henderson at the end of extra-time? It has happened before. Famously, former United manager Louis van Gaal replaced Jasper Cillessen with Tim Krul in the final moments of the Netherlands’ World Cup quarter-final against Costa Rica in 2014. Krul went on to save two penalties, helping his side to victory.

Solskjaer had the capacity to do the same in Gdansk. The United manager had used only five of six possible substitutes, and two of those were made in the final seconds of extra-time. Juan Mata and Alex Telles were brought on to score penalties, so why could Henderson not have come on to save them?

“It had crossed my mind in the build-up to the game,” admitted Solskjaer.

“But we were confident in David. We had prepared, but anything can happen in penalty shoot-outs. I stuck with the goalkeeper who had played all the game.”

Why is De Gea’s record so poor? In a recent Twitter thread, freelance goalkeeper analyst John Harrison examined the Spaniard’s flawed technique.

Harrison noted how De Gea has a tendency to pull his foot inwards, in the opposite direction to the way he wants to dive. If he is diving to the right, for example, he will bring his right foot to the left before leaping.

Harrison notes that this “negative step” takes De Gea away from the corner he wants to reach, and therefore makes it harder for him to cross his goal in time to save the shot. So even when he dives in the correct direction, he is unable to reach strikes that are placed firmly in the corner.

This could be seen against Villarreal. For Alberto Moreno’s penalty, for example, De Gea correctly guessed that his opponent would shoot to the goalkeeper’s left. In the split-second before diving left, though, De Gea’s left foot shifts inwards to his right leg. He subsequently cannot get close to Moreno’s accurate effort.

Data from The Analyst, Opta’s data-driven storytelling platform, shows that many of the past 40 penalties De Gea has conceded have not been placed directly in the corner. Around half of the strikes he has conceded have been low shots, with a fairly even split between left and right.

In contrast to De Gea’s “negative step”, Henderson takes a far more “positive step” when he commits to diving. Harrison describes Henderson as one of the best goalkeepers he has seen at taking this strong stride, which means he can swiftly get across his goal-line and reach strikes that have been aimed at the corner.

De Gea also had a note which indicated which way the Villarreal penalty takers were likely to shoot, and in some cases the speed of the taker’s run-up, but he did not follow those instructions to the letter.

These may seem like the tiniest of details, almost impossible to notice with the naked eye. And yet it is on such details that finals can be decided and, in the case of De Gea, reputations can be severely damaged.

