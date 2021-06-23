Nathan Collins' €14m deal highlights end of an era for transfer bonuses as Irish game nears controversial sea change

Two news stories overlapped at lunchtime yesterday.

As the FAI announced a new sponsorship deal with EA Sports to cover their underage national leagues, word filtered through that Burnley had agreed a £12 million (€14m) fee with Stoke City to sign Ireland U-21 international Nathan Collins.

The transfer is understood to be close to completion and will net a significant windfall for his old schoolboy club Cherry Orchard, who nurtured the talents of the centre-half before he moved over the water as a 16-year-old.

Collins played in the same Irish underage side as Adam Idah and Troy Parrott, three talents who went straight to the UK without spending time on the books of a League of Ireland side.

The introduction of an U-13 national league (U-14 in 2021 due to time lost by the Covid shutdown) and the Brexit changes preventing players from going to the UK before they turn 18 has altered the picture going forward.

“The next generation are going to be playing in these leagues, so how do we help them?” said Shamrock Rovers academy director Shane Robinson yesterday. He was referring to the ongoing tensions that exist around the direction of the schoolboy game in this country. It’s a complicated cocktail.

Concerns have been expressed about the handing over of primary responsibility to LOI clubs.

There’s a development angle to that because of the fears they are under-resourced and, therefore, unable to deliver players at the right standard.

LOI clubs taking ownership at a younger age also reduces the compensation levels that go towards the traditional nurseries such as Cherry Orchard. This is a diplomatic minefield.

By appointing former St Joseph’s Boys supremo Will Clarke as the first League of Ireland club academy co-ordinator, the FAI have found a person with a knowledge of the suspicions that exist on both sides of the fence.

Robinson spoke of ‘agendas’ yesterday as he discussed a recent Dublin and District Schoolboy League (DDSL) decision to go with nine-a-side rather than 11-a-side at U-13 level this year, a move that some LOI figures are viewing cynically, despite the explanation being offered that it’s a response to a lost year at U-12 level.

“I get the concept, but it doesn’t fix next year again when they go to U-14s having never played on a big pitch. The next phase for some of those kids is underage League of Ireland football, but maybe some of those people making the decisions don’t care about that part of it,” suggested Robinson.

He also referenced a recent statement by the FAI’s SIPTU staff that outlined their own 10-point plan for the direction of the sport here, one which is at odds with the Association’s current strategy.

It included quotes from influential figures in the schoolboy game who said their work was being undermined by the FAI and LOI. Robinson described the release as “bizarre”.

That’s a word that could be applied to a variety of situations. But the bottom-line issue is the need to play catch-up. In a presentation at the event, Clarke outlined how Irish clubs lag behind modest counterparts in the UK.

For example, a player operating at LOI U-17 level gets an average of 230 minutes’ coaching time per week, whereas a UK category 3 equivalent (clubs such as Fleetwood and Rochdale) get 720 minutes. That’s an extra 490 minutes per week or 343 hours per year.

At the moment, there are just six full-time academy employees within the LOI with volunteerism vital. Funding is a major issue.

Each of the 20 clubs receive just €10,500 per year from the FAI with some travel grants on top. Hence the need to seek State support, but it raises questions about the (large) number of clubs and what is achievable if money becomes available.

Robinson did point out that clubs can take control of their own destiny if they have a plan, pointing to Dermot Desmond’s backing for their academy. The Hoops are trading off the Gavin Bazunu success story and have youngsters attracting interest from Germany and Italy.

“You have to go and do it yourself as well,” Robinson said. “But we need proper investment in clubs to help our future internationals.”

A crisis exists but progress is dependent on agreement around the solution.