Nathan Collins' €14m deal highlights end of an era for transfer bonuses as Irish game nears controversial sea change

Daniel McDonnell

Analysis

The €14m move of Nathan Collins from Stoke City to Burnley will earn Cherry Orchard a significant windfall Expand

The €14m move of Nathan Collins from Stoke City to Burnley will earn Cherry Orchard a significant windfall

Two news stories overlapped at lunchtime yesterday.

As the FAI announced a new sponsorship deal with EA Sports to cover their underage national leagues, word filtered through that Burnley had agreed a £12 million (€14m) fee with Stoke City to sign Ireland U-21 international Nathan Collins.

The transfer is understood to be close to completion and will net a significant windfall for his old schoolboy club Cherry Orchard, who nurtured the talents of the centre-half before he moved over the water as a 16-year-old.

