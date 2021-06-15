| 7.2°C Dublin

‘My wife got a phone call to say I was dead’

Ex-Ireland man Clive Clarke identifies with Christian Eriksen as a heart attack ended his career at 27

Former Ireland international Clive Clarke: "I had no pulse, they got Eriksen back on the first defibrillator, they needed four for me." Photo: Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

It seemed as if the entire world paused in shock to witness Denmark’s captain fighting for his life on a football pitch.

For one former Irish footballer, Clive Clarke, who lost his career and almost lost his life to a sudden cardiac arrest at a football match, the sight of Christian Eriksen and his grief-stricken team-mates and family in Copenhagen didn’t really bring back memories of his own episode, as the impact of his own heart attack is there every single day.

“I live with it on a daily basis, I have a monitor beside the bed, I have an internal defibrillator inside my chest. So when people ask me if the Eriksen incident brought back memories I have to say no, because it’s there for me every day,” says Wicklow native Clarke, whose promising career as a Premier League and international footballer ended when he suffered a heart attack at half-time in a game 14 years ago, when he was at Leicester City.

