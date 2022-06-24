When you know who you truly are, it removes all fear.

Clare Shine now knows what to do when panic attacks. She knows how to cope with the random, terrorist strike on the body and the sudden assault of intense fear that can immobilise mind and body.

It can almost feel as if death is the only escape and for someone who was once so low that at times it felt that death was the only way out, this represents the greatest fear of all.

Self-knowledge is her best self-defence.

Last month, she had played an hour against Rangers as Glasgow City struggled vainly to retain their league title when she found herself struggling to contain the run of her opposite number.

And then it swooped. The tingling fingers acting as antennae for a wave of symptoms. The breaths, too harsh and too quick; the heart, pumping like a bass drum; the head, woozy; the feet, groggy.

She knows what to do though. She knows when the signs come the sign that she must make. She raises her hand.

As she slowly tries to walk towards her responsive bench, she collapses to the turf. Help is at hand.

Her captain Hayle Lauder guides her. “It’s okay Clare. The sky is blue. The grass is green. Everything is okay. You are okay.”

As we sip coffee a few weeks later, it seems to us that the most stunning aspect of this brief drama is its striking simplicity.

After all, how many thousands of times in sport have you seen a player signal to the bench that they are in difficulty, perhaps then slumping to the turf or trudging wearily off?

It was the same for Shine. The 27-year-old Ireland international; and even though not as comfortably familiar as a nagging ankle or a tugging hamstring, the response was nonetheless the same. Never had it seemed safer not to be okay.

“It was such an emotionally intense game,” she says now.

“I found my breath getting really heavy. And I couldn’t control it. I can remember someone running past me and thinking ‘Oh my God, I just have to get back.’

“And that was obviously another learning curve for me, I need to take responsibility in these moments.

“I was still panicking afterwards because this had happened on national TV. My family at home would have been watching. I was completely fine but in the moment I didn’t manage it properly. It’s fine lines with me. I need to go through these scenarios and get better.

“But the whole club knows, so it’s literally a game-changer for me. They now need to take me off if I raise my hand, they never force me. It’s like an injury but it’s taken years for it to be normalised, especially for me.

“Because I always remember when I didn’t feel well on a Thursday or a Friday morning, I’d be scared to tell coaches. Whereas now, they always tell me it doesn’t matter if you miss one session once you feel your best on the match-day.

“It’s about managing your body. And being able to say no. And most of life I couldn’t say no.”

Most of the recent interviews about Clare Shine have focused on the life she endured when she didn’t know how to say ‘no’ but today we are speaking about the long days that lie ahead now that she knows how to say ‘yes’.

That she has gathered everything in a book, compiled from intense journaling since her teenage years can, she hopes to guide those who feel so burdened by the struggles that every human suffers that sometimes the only way to end them is to end life itself.

Shine’s story is well-versed now; the 15-year-old who played in an U-17 World Cup, the 17-year-old who won an All-Ireland Camogie title and won a double with Cork City, the 18-year-old who was already an alcoholic, the addiction a symptom of deep-lying, buried mental anguish she dared not address.

“I knew I had mental health issues but I just didn’t know what they were,” says Shine who admits that she was probably suffering for as long as she can remember until a rush of significant life events sparked a spiral.

The sudden death of first, a friend and team-mate, then her uncle; occasional injury; all combined with pressing self-examination of her emerging sexuality masked the happiest of childhoods amongst a loving family in blissful, suburban Cork.

Sport was an outlet she craved but comfort would give way to suffocation.

“There was so much going on in my life, I couldn’t stop to take it all in. I always did extensive journaling but I wasn’t letting anyone in.

“With so much sport, I didn’t want anything to get in the way. I was playing camogie or travelling all over the world and being out every night.

“And you didn’t talk about mental health back then. I was very angry, a horrible person, starting fights in school. If I didn’t have sport, I would have been on an even worse path and my addiction would have started earlier.

“I didn’t know when to stop. I was the first one there and the last to leave. It’s like playing a game and still performing at the 90th minute like the first. It was the same with drinking except the guilt would come crashing down the next day.

“And the mental illness means you never confront your actions so you just do the same thing all over again. It’s a vicious cycle. And I’m playing for Cork City and it’s an absolute shit show. I’m not a monster.”

Nobody on the outside could see her on the inside.

It was while with Cork in 2018 that she first attempted to take her own life, stepping on to the street in the quest for oblivion, to silence the monster.

“You don’t really want to die, you just want everything to stop. The thoughts are so over-powering, you can’t think properly.

“There were nights when I didn’t come home and then on that particular night I just felt I would never be able to get back on track.

“That my life was defined by drugs and drink, not being a Champions League player. I was completely out of control and didn’t know what I was doing.

“Nobody could see me as an addict because I was a professional athlete. Addicts are supposed to be homeless.”

She tried to recover but instead of treating the cause – her mental health – she only addressed the symptom of her addiction.

And so the pain remained within, buried. Instead of using the pain to get better, the pain was using her and making things worse.

Without piercing the core, nothing could help her; not a move to a new city and club; and certainly not a pandemic.

The worst fear for a person who is locked in is being forced into lockdown. There only seems one way out.

The details are within her searing memoirs – curated with co-operative empathy by Gareth Maher – suffice to say she was discovered in some distress in Edinburgh; far away from where she lived, further away from who she really wanted to be.

She didn’t want to end her life but start a new one. A second chance at real recovery allowed her to do so. Of all the voices who had urged her to get better, the one she really needed to hear was her own.

Two years on from taking her final drink, she sits here sipping a flat white, wise beyond her years and, aside from her girlfriend, Amy, as well as loyal family and friends, she has fallen in love with the most important person in the world – Herself.

“Once you go through recovery and commit to the recovery, you find out who you really are and don’t care what anyone think,” she says.

It is not about being selfish but SELF-ish; everything must start from within, from acceptance of the past and acquiescence with the present.

“I love myself now and can have a coffee or go for a walk. I’m a firm believer in the law of attraction, once you set out every day to do things that are good for you and surround myself with good people.

“That wasn’t always the case. It’s like being two completely different people.”

Focusing on her mental health rather than skirting around the addiction should inure her against another relapse; it has certainly armed her with the tools to prevent, rather than react to life’s many challenges.

“It’s not that I have a fear of relapsing. I had to relapse to realise I was an addict. I’d given up drink once thinking that would sort out my mental health issues.

“I thought everything would be different, that I had changed. But that was just the addiction talking to me. Suddenly you’re on crates of beer. I was an alcoholic and had mental health issues. So I had to treat both.

“I was obsessed with recovery and routine and if anything interrupted that, it would destroy my day and the mood and then you’re vulnerable. I don’t like who I am and I wouldn’t drink again. It’s too much of a risk.”

For anyone who has walked in her shoes it is about re-assuming as much control of life as possible, even when things threaten to spiral.

An example, even if small; for bombastic responses to minor triggers are always possible. She is late for her interview this morning, something that in the past might have prompted her into avoidance, perhaps even re-directing the late running taxi to an off-licence.

Instead, she reaches out. For not everything is her fault. Nor is anything beyond remedy. A simple text tempers now what might have been something in the past to arouse her temper.

“You can’t change what’s happening in the moment. That’s out of our control. So I have to stay in the moment, send a text so I can take as much responsibility as I can.

“That’s how I deal with life because otherwise everything can build up and get on top of you. It’s about learning to adapt.”

So many people have not been able to achieve this sense of themselves until middle-age, or even beyond.

When she was in a psych ward following her 2020 breakdown, she met war veterans and others who had lost everything; Shine has time on her side, a short life of turbulence will not define her, but her new beginning will.

“I’m still so young, I have all my life ahead of me and the chance to take so many opportunities to do things right and make up to the people I’ve hurt.

“This could have happened at the end of my career when I had a mortgage and a family and I could lose everything. That’s the way addiction has affected me.

“I had never been in control of it or my mental health. I just lashed out and my behaviour was all over the place. So I am lucky it happened when it did and now I’m aware of my triggers.

“It’s easy to speak about it now but not when you’re going through it and that’s the thing that I missed when I needed guidance. Hopefully this can be a guide so others can avoid making the same mistakes.

“There’s a lot of guilt at the start of recovery, but now I accept it all, I’m at peace.

“That makes it easier to reflect because you can’t change who you once were but only who you are now.”

She has closed one book. A bright new chapter awaits.

Scoring Goals in the Dark, by Clare Shine with Gareth Maher, is out now from Pitch Publishing.