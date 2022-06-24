| 12.5°C Dublin

‘My life was defined by drugs and drink, not being a Champions League player. I was completely out of control and didn’t know what I was doing’

After journaling her life’s trauma for a decade, Clare Shine has written a remarkable memoir

After the release of her autobiography, 'Scoring Goals in the Dark', Clare Shines discusses her career in football, her battle with alcohol and her struggles with mental health. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
David Kelly

When you know who you truly are, it removes all fear.

Clare Shine now knows what to do when panic attacks. She knows how to cope with the random, terrorist strike on the body and the sudden assault of intense fear that can immobilise mind and body.

