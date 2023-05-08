‘My eyes have been opened over here to amount of players who have nothing to fall back on ’

Late-starter Georgie Kelly is thriving at Rotherham but is also well prepared for life after football

Rotherham's Georgie Kelly is due to come back to watch Bohemians against Derry on Friday. Photo: Getty — © Getty Images

On the final day of last season, Georgie Kelly came off the bench to make his Rotherham debut after arriving from Bohemians the previous January.

Less than nine minutes later, the striker charged forward and fired a sweet 89th-minute strike past the Gillingham goalkeeper to help secure the Millers’ ticket back to the Championship, the club’s first automatic promotion in 21 years.

After sparking wild celebrations, the Donegal man raced towards the travelling support with outstretched arms, as flares ignited while some fans flooded the pitch in delirium.

Twelve months on, Kelly’s introduction to English football is still fresh in the minds of the Rotherham faithful.

“They still go on about it. I was filling the car up the other day and some man came over to say ‘thanks for that goal’. It’s football mad over here,” smiled Kelly, speaking to Independent.iedays after the club secured Championship safety with a win over Middlesbrough.

“It was nervy. There were a couple of results where we were conceding late goals, the pressure was starting to build.

“We were odds-on favourites to finish rock bottom. From the outset, staying up was the goal. We knew we’d have to probably finish ahead of one or two big sides. It’s a credit to the staff and players. I’m telling you, we were nervous, but to get over the line was massive.”

Ahead of the final game of the season at already-relegated Wigan today (3.0), Kelly reflects on his first full season with Rotherham. The 26-year-old believed he was down the pecking order last summer, but is pleased with his contribution this term under Matt Taylor, scoring four goals in 30 appearances.

“If you had told me I would’ve been as involved as I have been, and scored a few important goals, I would’ve taken your hand off,” said Kelly.

“I was coming into this season probably as fifth-choice striker, in my book anyway. I was thinking, if I could get into the squad at all I would have been happy. I just wanted to contribute and I feel like I did. So I was definitely happy enough.”

Georgie Kelly celebrates scoring against Dudelange in the Europa League at Aviva Stadium in 2021. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Last month, Kelly struck a late equaliser to put Burnley’s title celebrations on hold and secure a crucial point in his side’s fight for survival, but he admits it can be difficult to fully enjoy such big moments when they happen.

​“It’s a blur with a lot of goals,” said the Donegal native.

“It’s a really hard thing to explain, you can never really take in the noise and the rush of adrenaline. That feeling of ecstasy is hard to get anywhere else.

“I remember Keith Buckley at Bohs, if myself or someone else scored, everyone would rush to the corner to celebrate, but Bucko would always hang back at the centre of the pitch, and deliberately not rush, so he could take the whole thing in. That was something I’ll always remember. I always thought it was a good idea, but it’s a little bit harder when you’ve just scored.”

After being in and out of a Dundalk team which won back-to-back Premier Division titles, before a short loan spell at St Patrick’s Athletic, Kelly believed his career was running out of road when he penned a season-long contract with Bohs in January 2021.

“I was thinking my career was probably coming to an end just before I signed,” admitted Kelly.

“It’s funny how quickly things can change. I deliberately signed a one-year deal at Bohs because I didn’t want to play League of Ireland football if I wasn’t improving or contributing to the team.”

But he did just that, netting 26 goals in 2021, including four in two memorable Europa Conference League victories at Lansdowne Road, which saw him named PFA Ireland Player of the Year and earned him a move across the water to the New York Stadium.

“Bohemians suited me down to the ground, I loved it, I enjoyed every minute of it. We had some team. It was a bit sickening that we didn’t get anything for Keith (Long) and Trevor (Croly) in the FAI Cup final. But I have good memories. I’m home this week and I’m going to try get to the Derry City game and see Dalymount again.”

While Kelly’s footballing career has reached another level, he’s just as focused on life off the pitch and completed a Master’s in renewable energy and environmental finance at UCD last December, in addition to the undergrad he earned while playing First Division football with the university.

The Master’s degree provided some security if football didn’t work out, something he felt was a real possibility when he signed for Bohs. With it now under his belt, the striker admits he was surprised to discover the amount of players in England who have no qualifications to fall back on after their playing days.

“My eyes have been opened over here to the amount of players who have nothing,” Kelly added.

“When you’re a kid, you think you’re flying at a big club, but it’s a short career. I was lucky, I developed fairly late. I was still playing GAA at 18, compared to lads who are fully absorbed in full-time set-ups now at big clubs.

“It’s an industry I felt was growing and was something I could get into. Fortunately, I haven’t had to use it yet.

“With Brexit rules, the League of Ireland is perfect now for players to stay, develop and then move across. It’s nearly a better pathway to let a player develop emotionally and physically. They’re much more mature when they go over and the probability of success is probably much higher.

“One good example is Neil Farrugia. He finished a really good degree (biomedical science) and has gone on to play for Shamrock Rovers. He’s flying and will probably end up across the water. It’s a pattern I think we’ll see a little bit more.”

While a career in the renewable energy sphere may lie ahead for Kelly when he decides to hang up his boots, for now, he is loving life in his new environment.