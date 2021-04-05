| 3.9°C Dublin

‘My career was a freefall, a very steep one. How quick that was, it’s quite scary​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​’

A Premier League player at 21, injury and lack of drive saw Alan O’Brienfinished at 27

Alan O'Brien, Republic of Ireland, in action against Stijn Schaars, Netherlands. International Friendly, Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Picture credit; Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE Expand
Republic of Ireland players, left to right, Damien Duff, Steve Finnan, Alan O'Brien and Alan Quinn, walk of the pitch at the end of the game. Euro 2008 Championship Qualifier, Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic, Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Picture credit: Da Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Selling cars to footballers is the closest that one Dubliner gets to the action these days.

There was a time when Alan O’Brien shared a dressing room with greats and shared a pitch with opposition players who had an immense stature in the game.

On his Premier League debut, for Newcastle United, his job was to feed the ball in to Alan Shearer, and in his final appearance for the club he replaced Michael Owen. In the green shirt of Ireland he was up against names like Van der Sar, Van Persie, Ballack, Klose, Cech and Rosicky. 

