‘My career was a freefall, a very steep one. How quick that was, it’s quite scary​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​’

Selling cars to footballers is the closest that one Dubliner gets to the action these days.

There was a time when Alan O’Brien shared a dressing room with greats and shared a pitch with opposition players who had an immense stature in the game.

On his Premier League debut, for Newcastle United, his job was to feed the ball in to Alan Shearer, and in his final appearance for the club he replaced Michael Owen. In the green shirt of Ireland he was up against names like Van der Sar, Van Persie, Ballack, Klose, Cech and Rosicky.

But, due to injury, O’Brien’s time at the top level, with club and country, was brief: nine appearances for Newcastle United (five in the Premier League) and five senior caps, all in an 18-month spell in 2006-2007.

He was finished with Premier League and international football at 22, played his last game as a professional at 27 and quit football entirely at the age of 33. The sport is now just part of his past. “I miss it a bit,” says O’Brien, now based in Swindon. “My career didn’t go the way I wanted and didn’t end the way I’d have chosen, to retire the way I did, but you think differently when you’re older.

“I think I took it for granted when I was 21 or 22, I didn’t work hard enough, didn’t do the right things to get back from injury. With what I do these days, it’s a big reality check, compared to what I used to do.”

One moment summed up the slide that he ended up on, when he first reported for duty with Gateshead FC in 2012, his first drop into non-league football. “I remember the drive up, you can see St James’ Park when you turn off the bridge for Gateshead,” he says, the sight of Newcastle United’s home ground – where he once played in the Premier League with Given, Carr, Shearer, Solano and Owen – an omen. “I knew this was it for me. There was St James’ Park right there but it was so far away from me at that moment.”

Because he had been there, at the top. A product of St Joseph’s Boys, O’Brien progressed through the ranks at Newcastle and suddenly went from being on loan in the fourth tier to the Premier League stage as he was given a Newcastle debut in January 2006. In the space of three weeks he played four times, Premier League games against Fulham, Blackburn and Manchester City.

Within seven months he was also an Ireland international, handed a debut by Steve Staunton against Holland, in his native Dublin, in August 2006. But, in the blink of an eye, it was over: five games for Newcastle the following season (2006-’07), just four more caps.

Injury played a role but O’Brien also places the blame on his own shoulders. “It happened so quick for me, going from Carlisle to the Premier League,” he recalls.

“I was so focused at the time, I worked so hard in training, but once I got there, I took the foot off the gas. I am older and wiser now and I wish I’d kept that up, working hard, I should have used my Premier League debut as a stepping stone.

“But you see so many players who don’t do it, they get a few games and then dwindle away, drop down the leagues and then it’s over, you end up falling out of love with the game as it’s a tough gig. I used to set my goals when I was younger, one was to play for Ireland around the time of my 21st birthday. And I was 21 when I made my debut against Holland. But once I’d done that, I didn’t really look at my goals again, it was done.

“Now, I know I should have re-evaluated, said to myself: you are in here but you need to stay there, a debut is only the start. I didn’t really see that then.”

It was not an easy time at Newcastle United, who were struggling, evident in his own record: five Premier League games, three defeats, two draws.

A low was playing in a 5-1 defeat at home to Birmingham in the FA Cup. “Most of the games I played, we were losing when I came on. Newcastle is weird, as they love to see the youngsters coming through so we got more of a break than the senior players,” O’Brien says.

If playing for Newcastle brought pressure, Ireland offered little relief, O’Brien present for a chaotic time in the national team’s life. After defeats against Holland (0-4) and Germany (0-1) he played in that remarkable 5-2 loss in Cyprus, and was in the badly bruised team which had to regroup four days later to face the Czech Republic.

“When you say it now, it looks crazy but I didn’t feel it at the time, I was only 21, I was just oblivious to it all,” he admits.

“I was at my best between 18 and 22, but it was then, around 22, that I started to care what people on the outside were saying, negative comments can get to you, they can get you down and that happened to me. But back then after Cyprus, I just thought we could turn things around as we were only young players, a bit like Ireland now under Stephen Kenny.”

He impressed for Ireland against Bolivia in a summer tour of the USA in June 2007, and, still a Newcastle player, O’Brien was looking up. But the slide started when he turned down a new contract from Newcastle and signed for Hibernian.

“My last Ireland game was in the US, one of the commentators said I was man of the match. And that was my last time to wear the shirt, I was in a few more squads but didn’t even make the bench. That’s not fair but football’s not fair, you have to get on with it,” he says.

“I felt I was holding my own then, I’d been in the Ireland squad and done ok, so I saw Hibs as a bit of a step down to get back up again but that didn’t happen. It was a freefall, a very steep one. How quick that was, it’s quite scary. I lost my confidence then, I was getting a lot of grief from fans, and this was not what I wanted. I lost my love for the game.”

After Swindon and Yeovil he dropped to non-league level and while playing part-time, more for fun than for money, did bring back some enjoyment, injury was wreaking havoc and in 2018 he quit.

When his playing days ended, O’Brien needed a way to earn a living and found a niche in the motor trade. “I’m self-employed, I started up a car broker business two years ago with one of my former team-mates and it’s going well,” says O’Brien, based in Swindon.

“We do new and used car leasing, high-end and low-end. We have a lot of footballers on our books but there’s a good living in it, despite the pandemic, I have been doing it for six years and the first few months of this year was the busiest ever, it’s crazy busy. Football’s only part of my life now in that I sell cars to lads across the divisions.”

He feels no envy when he sees a generation of Irish players try to make their mark in their early-20s, as he once did. “You need goals in life, I have goals now in work in terms of car sales, you need to meet your goals and reach higher,” O’Brien said.

“I played in the Premier League and played for my country but I didn’t say: I need to play 20 times for Ireland, I need to play a few years in the Premier League. If you take it for granted it can go very quickly. But these young lads coming through with Ireland now, they are probably more dedicated than I was back then, more professional, they look after themselves better. A career can get away from you very quickly and if you’re not grateful for it at the time, it can go.

“I did look after myself in general but when it came to recovery I did it wrong, I didn’t focus on the areas that needed work, I was unprofessional in that way.

“I went out a bit too much, drinking after every game on a Saturday. From what I see now, players today don’t drink at all, or don’t drink as much. It was dwindling out at the time when I was playing, so players today look after themselves better.

“I’d like to hope that these young players with Ireland now set goals for themselves, your debut is an achievement but it’s only the first step, you need to do more, and hopefully Ireland will benefit from these guys.”