'My best friend' - Paul McGrath pays tribute to his mother Betty following her death

Of all the heroes in Paul McGrath’s life, his Ma was undeniably the most enduring.

Betty Lowth, who passed away last night after a short, non-Covid related illness, came to form an incredibly strong bond with the boy she had to give up to foster care within weeks of his birth on December 4, 1959.

Paul never knew his father, a Nigerian medical student, who Betty met at a students’ dance in the old Four Province Club on Harcourt Street.

The Ireland of that time was a wickedly closed, mean-spirited place in which an out-of-wedlock pregnancy drew only spiteful commentary and, feeling unable to tell her family, Betty left for England.

She would see out the last weeks of her pregnancy in a nuns’ home in Acton before giving birth to Paul in an Ealing hospital.

He was only ten weeks old when she then had to give him into foster-care in Dublin, her baby still a secret at home.

Back in England, Betty would send money to the Catholic Crusade to help pay for that care before mother and son were briefly re-united before Paul was then transferred into the Dublin orphanage system run by Smyly Trust Homes.

Betty began visiting her son regularly now and, eventually, was able to tell her family of a boy who – over time - would make her own father, Patrick, hugely proud as he developed into arguably Ireland’s greatest ever footballer.

A hugely private person, Betty, also had a daughter – Okune – who sadly passed away in March ’94 after a life spent battling a rare blood disorder.

She lived in Crumlin, married Noel Lowth and grew incredibly close to and protective of Paul across the years. In his 2006 book, ‘Back from the Brink’, an entire chapter is devoted to Betty’s story. Aged 83, she passed away peacefully in a Dublin hospital on Thursday night.

"Last night I lost my best friend," Ireland legend McGrath wrote on Twitter. "My beautiful mum Betty passed away peacefully and today my heart is breaking.

"I owe everything to her. Sleep well Mum, love you. Paul x."

The tweet was accompanied with a link to the Van Morrison song 'Days Like This'.

