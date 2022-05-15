Murtough meets Ten Hag to discuss United grand plan

Just a few hours after Erik ten Hag was thrown into the air by his Ajax players in celebration of their last Dutch league title together on Wednesday, it was back down to earth with a bump for a discussion on how best to fix Manchester United.

The only long-term United employee of the quartet who met up in Amsterdam was John Murtough, the club’s de facto sporting director, along with Ten Hag, Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren (whose official arrival is yet to be completed). Murtough is the man effectively steering this ship.

The manager is in place, but he is just one part of the picture. As a new dawn breaks over Old Trafford, the question now, as before, is what is the grand plan?

That is Murtough’s job as the most senior member of staff in the football division. His remit is vast, but at some point it all has to come together under one coherent scheme. The ultimate aim is one that any Old Trafford season-ticket holder might identify with: get back to winning Premier League titles and Champions Leagues as United. The question that those with some expertise in the matter must answer is: by what method do they propose to do this?

Ten Hag is a key part of that, but there is so much more that has to be drawn together: scouting, recruitment, the academy pathway, the training ground, the medical and the sports science aspects of the club.

All of it eventually is judged in the context of the performance of the first team, but all of it contributes to that end. The shifting of power at United in the last 12 months, the huge number of departures, have left Murtough in a position of enormous power. He has been a key figure in appointing Ralf Rangnick and then Ten Hag. The question now is: what does his plan look like, and how long might it take?

Perhaps Ten Hag was given some idea during that meeting in Amsterdam. The short-term is about this summer and how United might juggle the first phase, starting to rebuild a squad that has become demoralised and divided. The long-term is about where the club realistically expect to be in three years’ time, and five years and how they expect to get there.

Not all of it will the manager be able to control, but he will be its public face and, to a large extent, he will stand or fall by its success or otherwise. It goes without saying that the old notion at United that the club would simply continue to thrive, has been well and truly disproved by the past nine years and, as each season goes by, so the roadmap becomes that little bit harder.

The academy coach Neil Ryan is the latest to depart. He joins those highest-profile departures including Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout from an enormous scouting department in the process of being streamlined. The coaches Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Martyn Pert all departed in the aftermath of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer farewell. Of the remaining group, Eric Ramsay is Ten Hag’s choice to join his assistants. At Old Trafford, the latest out is Patrick Coyle, who went under the title of chief of staff, following others such as head of corporate finance Hemen Tseayo, transfer negotiator Matt Judge, and, before that, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

When Rangnick relinquishes his interim duties, his staff of three will go too, and there will no doubt be more. Football clubs are, by their nature, places of rapid change when circumstances dictate, but this is still a significant moment.

Murtough answers to new chief executive Richard Arnold, the main conduit to the Glazers. There was no major push from United to appoint a big name from among the directors of football who have built reputations for themselves in the game.

Dan Ashworth has departed Brighton and Hove Albion for Newcastle United. Michael Edwards will leave Liverpool for a career break after the Champions League final. United have approached Andy O’Boyle, the head of elite performance at the Premier League, but that would be to fill the deputy director of football role, junior to Murtough.

O’Boyle, who coached at United’s academy 16 years ago, has an expertise in sports science and fitness, and worked in that field at the FA and Liverpool in recent years. If it is to be him or someone of a similar stripe, then it would suggest that part of the club is one that United wish to address with a senior appointment.

Of the least immediate concern will be their academy, which has been a shining light even through the post-Ferguson era and the FA Youth Cup victory last week will have been a welcome distraction.

The first post-Ajax meeting with Ten Hag will have been a major milestone in the great rebuild of United, but it really is only one of many along the way.

As ever in football’s complicated, volatile world, events require adaptations to be made. Even so, if ever there was a club in need of a detailed plan to get to where it needs to be, then it is United.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2022)